Trump joins Texas Gov. Abbott for briefing and tour of unfinished border wall

Trump, at U.S.-Mexican border, slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border

By ——--June 30, 2021

Former President Trump returned to the nation’s southern border on Wednesday, taking direct aim at his Democratic successor in the White House for the surge this year in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexican border.

“There has never been a border so secure as the southern border that we had, and now it’s opened up,” the former president emphasized as he sat down for a briefing from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Lone Star State law enforcement and border officials.—More…



