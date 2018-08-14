Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa for NDA violation

If you’re starting to get the idea that Omarosa Manigault-Newman is a reckless person – not only with her words but also with the broader decisions she makes in her life – I think you’re getting the idea.

It’s one thing to go around making statements and claiming people can corroborate you – when you haven’t talked to them and they have no intention of doing so. It’s a few steps even beyond that to do so when you ought to remember you signed an non-disclosure agreement that would put you in legal jeopardy if you engaged in such behavior.

Former employers don’t always come after people for NDA violations, but it’s a # when they do, and maybe Manigault-Newman should have known the Trump campaign wouldn’t be the type to let such a thing slide. She knows now:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed an arbitration against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Trump campaign official.

Do note: The fact that she violated an NDA doesn’t mean that what she disclosed was true. It means you’re not supposed to run around talking about certain things, and you agreed in advance that you would be subject to legal sanctions if you did.

That is one of the defenses you’ll hear of Omarosa on the part of Trump-haters: If they didn’t want her to disclose it, they must be afraid of what she had to say!