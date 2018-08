She knows the media hate Donald Trump so she obviously figures she can get lots of fawning coverage from them if she trashes him

Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa for NDA violation



If you’re starting to get the idea that Omarosa Manigault-Newman is a reckless person – not only with her words but also with the broader decisions she makes in her life – I think you’re getting the idea.

It’s one thing to go around making statements and claiming people can corroborate you – when you haven’t talked to them and they have no intention of doing so. It’s a few steps even beyond that to do so when you ought to remember you signed an non-disclosure agreement that would put you in legal jeopardy if you engaged in such behavior. Former employers don’t always come after people for NDA violations, but it’s a # when they do, and maybe Manigault-Newman should have known the Trump campaign wouldn’t be the type to let such a thing slide. She knows now: U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed an arbitration against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly violating a nondisclosure agreement, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Trump campaign official. Do note: The fact that she violated an NDA doesn’t mean that what she disclosed was true. It means you’re not supposed to run around talking about certain things, and you agreed in advance that you would be subject to legal sanctions if you did. That is one of the defenses you’ll hear of Omarosa on the part of Trump-haters: If they didn’t want her to disclose it, they must be afraid of what she had to say!

It doesn’t work that way. Action against an NDA violator doesn’t automatically mean the statements made are true. It simply means they made representations about things she had agreed to keep confidential. Manigault-Newman seems like the type of person who isn’t really sure what she believes from one week to the next. Whoever was the last person to flatter her or piss her off probably determined her life’s philosophy for the moment. But she knows the media hate Donald Trump so she obviously figures she can get lots of fawning coverage from them if she trashes him. She can, and she is. But that might not be worth as much as she thinks, whereas the legal trouble she’s in now appears very much for real. Might be something you’d want to think about before you run around trashing the people you used to claim to love.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering