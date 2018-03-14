Trump chooses Larry Kudlow - conservative economist and tariff critic - as top economic advisor

Mr. Kudllow—who worked as a White House budget aide and Wall Street analyst in the 1980s and early 1990s and built a career as a television and radio commentator in the 2000s—would bring a mix of views to the White House post. He supported Mr. Trump on tax cuts and deregulation, but has argued against the tariffs championed by the president and warned against rising budget deficits.

Mr. Kudlow had been sharply critical earlier this month of the tariffs. When Mr. Trump called him on Sunday, Mr. Kudlow said, “I thought he was calling to bawl me out,” he said. Instead, he said the president walked through his reasons for implementing the tariffs.

Mr. Kudlow said he spoke by phone again with Mr. Trump on Monday and again on Tuesday night, when he said the president offered him the position.

“I immediately accepted. I said I would be honored to accept,” he said.

Mr. Kudlow said the president called him again earlier Wednesday, after CNBC flashed his picture and reported that he was the president’s likely pick. Mr. Trump, he said, told him the news was being carried on TV and complimented Mr. Kudlow’s appearance. The two men are set to meet in Washington on Thursday, when Mr. Kudlow said the appointment could be formally announced by Mr. Trump.