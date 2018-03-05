Trump: Come to think of it, maybe Canada and Mexico could be exempt from the tariffs

For the first time this morning, the dam seems like it might be breaking:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest that Canada and Mexico could win exemptions to his planned sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum if the two countries sign a new NAFTA trade deal and take other steps.

He made the comments as the United States, Canada and Mexico were wrapping up their latest round of talks on revamping the 1994 NAFTA deal, and as U.S. and world shares dipped again, partly on concerns that Trump’s tariff plan could spark a global trade war.

“We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed,” Trump tweeted.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s statement.

Trump has touted the planned tariffs, which he announced last Thursday, as a way to revive the U.S. steel and aluminum industries. White House Director of Trade and Industrial Policy Peter Navarro repeated this point on Monday, telling Fox News,“As the president said, we can’t have a country without an aluminum and steel industry.

However, Navarro indicated he had not seen Trump’s tweets on Canada and Mexico being exempted if a NAFTA deal was achieved.

“That would be a great thing for the American people, but at this point in time 25 percent on steel, 10 percent on aluminum, no country exclusions - firm line in the sand,” Navarro said.