WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

President Donald Trump speaks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention.

Trump delivers remarks to the 119th VFW National Convention

By —— Bio and Archives--July 24, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Right Side Broadcasting -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Right Side Broadcasting

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: