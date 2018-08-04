Anti-Trumpers are currently being shocked with objective reality by President Trump who is telling them that socialism is a failure and Venezuela is a disaster

Trump Derangement Syndrome: A Prelude to Anarchy



The election of President Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the emotional stability of those living in subjective reality because they cannot tolerate the threat of objective reality that President Trump represents. The clash between subjective reality and objective reality has launched what is now known as Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDR) or more recently Trump Anxiety Disorder (TAD). The incursion of objective reality is so threatening to anti-Trumpers that they break down psychologically and require medication and psychological services. In times of severe emotional stress such as death, divorce, loss of a job, it is not uncommon for individuals to have a period of adjustment when they need time to come to terms with the reality of their new situation. In extreme cases of traumatic stress individuals may even withdraw from reality until they are strong enough to deal with the facts of their new situation. What is different about anti-Trumpers is that their coping mechanisms are so underdeveloped that they are traumatized by election outcomes and refuse to accept the loss of their preferred candidate. What happens? They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDR).

Mark Alexander posted an article he wrote 8.1.18 titled, “Therapists Rebrand ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’” exploring the subject: “The pop culture Urban Dictionary defines Trump Derangement Syndrome as “a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason. Symptoms for this condition can be very diverse, ranging from hysterical outbursts to a complete mental break. . . I would suggest that the increasing frequency and intensity of hysterics associated with TDR is greatly exacerbated by the unmitigated, constant consumption of hateful Democrat/mainstream media propaganda, 24/7/365. The result is a mass movement of those so intent on undermining Trump that they are now far off the reality reservation and utterly obsessed with defeating peace and prosperity.” Anti-Trumpers were groomed to become global citizens in the mythical land of income equality and social justice. They believed the myth of collectivism because it made them FEEL good - no mention of failed socialism - no talk of Venezuela - until President Trump. Objective reality is the world of facts - subjective reality is the world of feelings. The United States of America was founded on the principles of ordered liberty articulated in our Constitution and supported by objective reality. The Culture War that is attacking America is an attack on ordered liberty, the Constitution, and objective reality. The Culture War is supported by subjective reality and its world of feelings. This is how it works. In a stunning case involving Bill C-16, the Transgender Rights Bill in Canada, a transwoman called Joshua who still had male genitalia filed a human rights complaint against a female Windsor aesthetician, called Suzanne, and her at-home women only spa for refusing to give Joshua a Brazilian wax. Barbara Kay wrote an article in The Post Millennial discussing the elements of the case and how Suzanne is effectively being forced by the state into the subjective reality of Joshua. Barbara Kay rightly points out that, “a transwoman’s right to demand services meant for women only ends with a woman being compelled to touch - or even see - Joshua’s exposed male genitalia.”

Joshua expects Suzanne to accept him as a woman because Joshua “feels” like a woman regardless of the fact that he has a penis and is demonstrably a man. The left/Joshua expects society/Suzanne to accept their insanity as sanity, their feelings as facts, and their subjective reality as objective reality. The metric for assessing mental health used to be the degree to which a person lives in objective reality. Conversely, the degree to which an individual lives in subjective reality was a measurement of his dysfunction. So, in 1950 a man with a penis who says he is a woman would be considered psychotic - insane. Today, the left wants you to believe that Joshua is a woman if he says he is a woman. The left is trying to drive you crazy - why?? Because the overwhelming anxiety that is produced when people are being pushed into insanity makes them vulnerable. The intolerable anxiety experienced when human beings hold two contradictory beliefs at the same time is called cognitive dissonance. An example would be the feelings experienced by individuals pressured to accept George Orwell’s doublespeak “war is peace or slavery is freedom.” People will do anything to stop the anxiety including accepting the unacceptable - and that is the end game of this leftist political campaign. The left wants you to willingly surrender to their subjective reality and accept a man with a penis as a woman because he “feels” like a woman. The left is pressuring society to accept Orwellian doublespeak. They want you to accept feelings as facts, subjective reality as objective reality, and insanity as sanity. Ordered liberty in America requires consensus on what is real. The divisiveness in America has escalated far beyond racial, ethnic, religious, socio-economic, sexual, or political divides. The divisiveness in America has surpassed internationalism, globalism, nationalism, and Americanism - the divisiveness in America is now a war over reality. The country is divided between those living in objective reality and those living in subjective reality. English aristocrat Lord Bertrand Russell described the deliberateness of the effort to push the population into subjective reality in his 1952 classic The Impact of Science on Society. Russell states unapologetically that the purpose of pushing the population into subjective reality is social control and it begins with the children. He details the cognitive dissonance required to convince children that snow is black and how driving an individual into subjective reality means driving that person insane. Here is a quote from Bertrand Russell:

Continued below... “Education should aim at destroying free will so that pupils thus schooled, will be incapable throughout the rest of their lives of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished . . . Influences of the home are obstructive; and in order to condition students, verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective . . . If is for future a scientist to make these maxims precise and to discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black. When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for more than one generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen.” The leftist Culture War against America was articulated by Bertrand Russell in 1952. For decades the left has infiltrated public and private schools until today we find ourselves at a tipping point of anti-American curricula that foments American self-loathing, reverse discrimination, and an anti-individualism, pro-collectivist, pro-socialist, pro-communist agenda. Our elementary schools, high schools, colleges and universities have been politicized by educators and administrators who embrace the Marxist doctrines of collectivism lauded by our enemies. Political correctness, moral relativity, and historical revisionism are the tenets of the new religion of leftist liberalism that has replaced traditional religions and traditional education in America. Obama’s “resistance” movement is an anti-American coalition of groups who identify as marginalized and victimized - they are a coalition of identity politics who refuse to accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. They refuse to accept objective reality. In 1950 the goal of parenting was to help your child become a self-sufficient adult. In the 60s the goal of parenting shifted from self-reliance to insuring your child’s happiness. Schools adopted the shift in the 70s and 80s and continue to be the agents of social change. Schools abandoned individualism and the meritocracy and replaced them with collectivism and the happiness standard. Schools abandoned facts and adopted “feelings” as the standard and every student became a butterfly. From the time they were in elementary school students were pressured to live in subjective reality so their feelings would not be hurt. They were lied to and told they were all butterflies - not true - some kids are smarter than others. They were lied to and told that they could do anything - not true - some kids do not have the aptitude or physical strength to do what they wanted to do. We are now watching these butterflies come undone at the university. It is not surprising that they refuse to accept the outcome of the election - they still live in subjective reality and lack the coping skills to absorb disappointment. They are so fragile and so emotionally underdeveloped they need Play-Doh and safe spaces to protect themselves from unwelcome ideas on campus including unwelcome election outcomes. We are witnessing a generational failure to mature - the unwillingness to accept facts - the student anti-Trumpers refuse to accept objective reality.

Instead, their subjective reality has fostered a dangerous feeling of righteousness about lawlessness, lack of civility, and violence. These butterflies actually believe they are justified in destroying the duly elected President of the United States simply because they don’t like him. They still live in a world where feelings are more important than facts. Since they feel the President is illegitimate they act as if he is illegitimate and can justify any behavior including violence and anarchy. These anti-Trumpers were raised to believe that they are more important than they are, that they have more skills than they possess, that their happiness is primary, and that becoming self-sufficient is unnecessary. They believe it is the government’s responsibility to care for them from cradle to grave and to protect their fragile selves. They do not believe in adulthood - they aspire to eternal childhood. These anti-Trumpers are too arrogant to realize that they are participating in their own destruction. Anti-Trumpers are currently being shocked with objective reality by President Trump who is telling them that socialism is a failure and Venezuela is a disaster - even the president of Venezuela admits socialism has failed - but anti-Trumpers refuse to accept facts. They prefer the fiction of the mythical land of social justice and income equality they were promised - they prefer subjective reality. Independence requires living in objective reality and dealing with facts not feelings. For anti-Trumpers this is a catastrophic threat to their emotional stability. They are slowly realizing that everyone is not a butterfly like they were told and that their happiness doesn’t matter to an employer. Their fictitious world of subjective reality is being shattered by President Trump’s unapologetic demand for objective reality and the outcome for many anti-Trumpers is Trump Derangement Syndrome. Objective reality is an existential threat to those living in subjective reality. Subjective reality is an existential threat to the stability and future of the United States of America. As President Trump exposes the fiction of subjective reality his enemies are getting more and more desperate to stop him. Trump Derangement Syndrome is a prelude to anarchy.

