Endemic Jew-hatred throughout the UN must be eradicated if the UN is to regain any credibility or relevance

Trump exposes United Nations as world's epicentre for Jew-hatred

President Trump’s Proclamation recognising Israel’s sovereignty in the Golan Heights—and the condemnation issued by the United Nations Security Council in response - has exposed the United Nations (UN) as the world’s epicentre for rabid Jew-hatred. Jews do have ancient, historic and legal claims to sovereignty in the Golan Heights that cannot simply continue to be dismissed by a UN media release headed “Security Council Members Regret Decision by United States to Recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over Occupied Syrian Golan”.

Occupied Syrian Golan is UN diplomatic doublespeak The “Occupied Syrian Golan” is UN diplomatic doublespeak contrived after Israel: Captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six Day War from Syria,

Passed an Act in 1981 declaring that the law, jurisdiction and administration of Israel applied to the Golan Heights - which was immediately rejected by Security Council Resolution 497 . Circumstances have since changed as Israel now faces Syria and its “invitees” Russia, Iran and Hezbollah across this very strategic piece of territory‚—whilst the UN remains powerless to end the carnage and displacement of Syria’s citizens by its ruler Bashir Assad during the past eight years. Thirty-eight years of unbroken UN refusal to recognise Jewish sovereignty in the 1150 square kilometres Golan Heights has finally been called out and trashed by Trump. The UN’s continuing anti-Israel and pro-Syrian bias in 2019 is the product of a structured regional-representation system which has seen decisions of its 193 member states impacted for decades by:

UN’s continuing anti-Israel and pro-Syrian bias 16 member States that have never recognized Israel 11 member States that have had no diplomatic relations with Israel for decades 30 member States (in addition to those in 1 and 2) that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)‚—hardly a Jewish fan club 77 member States that fraternise and associate with the above 57 Jew-hating States in a 134 member voting bloc at the UN called the G77‚—guaranteeing an automatic majority for any resolution in the UN General Assembly‚—no matter how dismissive or contemptuous of Jewish rights and claims. The Security Council’s current 10 non-permanent members include 3 OIC members—2 of whom‚—Indonesia and Kuwait‚—have never recognised Israel. The Commission on the Status of Women currently includes among its 45 members: 6 that have never recognised Israel‚—Algeria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The current 49 members of the Human Rights Council include: 9 States that do not recognise Israel‚—Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Tunisia—and another 19 who are both OIC and G77 members or only G77 members. These States regularly denigrate and delegitimise the Jewish people under the guise of civilised debate and constructive discussion on solving the worlds’ problems‚—most of which are remarkably sheeted home to the actions of the Jewish State of Israel and its Jewish majority population.

Endemic Jew-hatred throughout the UN must be eradicated if the UN is to regain any credibility or relevance This toxic hate-filled potpourri has created a climate of unbridled UN-sponsored Jew-hatred that has permeated through other UN agencies including UNESCO and UNRWA. A UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People exists —but no similar UN Committee for the Jewish People. UN Jew-hatred will be re-ignited when Trump inevitably focuses his attention on Judea and Samaria‚—the UN’s falsely-designated “Occupied Palestinian Territories”—where the UN still misleadingly claims that Jews have no vested legal rights to reconstitute their biblical and ancient national home there as recognised by: Article 6 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and

Article 80 of the United Nations own Charter. Endemic Jew-hatred throughout the UN must be eradicated if the UN is to regain any credibility or relevance. Author’s note: The cartoon—commissioned exclusively for this article—is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators—whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades. His cartoons can be viewed at Drybonesblog

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com