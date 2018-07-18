Trump, GOP Congress discussing new round of tax cuts for possible September vote

Brady said that making the tax cuts for families and small businesses permanent is “important for growth and certainty.”

Additionally, Brady has said the GOP can do even more to boost paychecks. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Council of Economic Advisers estimates that annual income for American households will increase in the long run by $4,000 on average.

While the GOP slashed the corporate tax rate by 14 percentage points, to 21% from 35%, under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an even bigger reduction could be on the way.

“One of the things I’m thinking about is bringing the 21% [corporate tax rate] down to 20%,” Trump told FOX Business, adding it would provide “great stimulus.”

Brady said if other countries keep lowering their tax rates, the U.S. will keep pace, adding that the Trump administration wants to make sure the country never again falls behind “like it did for the last 31 years.”

Before the tax overhaul, the U.S. had one of the highest corporate tax rates among countries in the developed world.

A May report from Northwestern Mutual found that 21% of Americans have no retirement savings at all, while two-thirds of people with a savings account or plan are certain their funds will run dry too soon.