Trump is in no real legal jeopardy, but Democrats will impeach him anyway if they win the House

Let’s get into the matter of why Trump is in no real legal jeopardy. First of all, the media insinuation is that Trump is guilty of violating campaign finance laws with the supposed hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. If you’re only casually paying attention to this, you might assume this means he used campaign funds to make the payment. That’s actually not what he’s supposedly been implicated for.

The suggestion, rather, is that Trump used his own personal funds to either a) make the payment; or b) reimburse Michael Cohen for making the payment. No campaign funds used. So how could that be a campaign finance law issue? Well that’s where the idea that he committed a crime gets pretty flimsy. The theory is that, because Stormy Daniels’s silence would have benefited Trump’s presidential aspirations, that makes the payment an “in-kind” campaign contribution and should have been reported as such.

That theory, as National Review’s Andrew McCarthy (a former federal prosecutor) explains, has a lot of problems: