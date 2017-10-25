Trump must enjoin UN to condemn Hezbollah, UNIFIL and Hamas

President Trump should urgently enjoin the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to condemn Hezbollah (aka Hizballah) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) following Israel’s discovery of four tunnels dug from Lebanon into Israel.

Trump is probably still smarting from the humiliating defeat - by the narrow margin of 9 votes - of the American-sponsored UNGA Resolution condemning Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza for:

repeatedly firing rockets into Israel

using airborne incendiary devices

constructing military infrastructure, including tunnels to infiltrate Israel and equipment to launch rockets into civilian areas,

Resubmitting the Resolution to the UNGA would determine whether those countries that voted:

against the Resolution (57),

the Resolution (57), abstained (33) or

(33) or did not vote (16)

will be prepared to change their morally-reprehensible decisions.

Hezbollah and UNIFIL must be made accountable for creating the current dangerous threat to peace and security on the Israel-Lebanese border in flagrant breach of international law and international humanitarian law.

HR 3342 was unanimously adopted on 11 December following Congress finding: