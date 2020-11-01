The integrity of free and fair elections has been compromised in the eyes of the American people

Trump Needs to Call National Emergency, New Elections in Disputed States

Because of the intense controversy surrounding this election, President Trump ought to immediately take the extraordinary step of declaring a national emergency, and not rely on lawsuits to challenge the vote counts in the contested states. It has become a matter of national importance, and no longer simply about his re-election. There are two overarching reasons why the country requires an atypical response and that would be requiring new elections take place in the contested states of Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Here are those two reasons: The very “serious allegations” that Vice President Joe Biden and family monetized political connections and influence to commit alleged treachery against the United States, which has not been fully investigated by the Justice Department. According to the president himself, the Biden family is “an organized crime family, as far as I am concerned.” According to reports, Joe Biden allegedly enabled his family members to get rich and received payoffs in kind from them. At the heart of these accusations is Hunter Biden joining his father aboard Air Force Two in December of 2013 on a flight to China. Ten days later, Hunter Biden received more than $1 billion in financing from the state-run Bank of China for a private equity firm he co-founded without any notable skills in that area. To allow Joe Biden to assume the office of the presidency without a full investigation of his alleged crimes is an affront to the dignity of the United States of America, and therefore cannot be allowed to happen. Since the late submissions of mail-in ballots for Joe Biden are rife with questionable compliance issues and those of Donald Trump’s do not, it is far better that the question of the designation of the American president not be clouded by endless recounts that are almost certainly not going to lead to every ballot being investigated for authenticity. In such a divided country, there can be no allowance for the subject of any “hanging-chad-like” disputes, when a suitable solution of new elections supervised by the army and justice departments in the contested states is an obvious remedy. And the opposite must also exist that if President Trump were successful in his lawsuit challenges, then his election would also be called into legitimacy. It is, therefore, best and most logical that whoever wins the presidency, not be subject to any manner of doubt and that the clarity of the president’s assertion on these matters concerning holding new free and fair elections carry the day now and until such new elections produce a clear winner for each state.

The Democrats test drove “ballot harvesting” in November 2018 President Trump has been undermined by the Deep State since assuming office in January 2017. The alleged voter fraud is almost assuredly a continuation of the Russia hoax, impeachment, and the Democrats shuttering the booming economy as part of the Covid-19 health care power grab. The 2020 election is part of the Silent Coup against him. The Democrats test drove “ballot harvesting” in November 2018 in such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and then rolled it out nationally in the 2020 election. For the president to prove this in court, would be a massive undertaking and would not truly settle the matter. The mere suspicion of wide-scale fraud requires a need for more certainty. That can only be achieved by in-person voting in the contested “battleground” states, while allowing for early voting which has worked well for all, including anyone worried about Covid-19, which was the reason for mailing ballots to everyone in Democrat-controlled areas in the first place. The 2018 massive voter fraud allowed the Democrats to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and the America of individual liberty and freedom was assaulted. During the Trump presidency, the federal judiciary has consistently ignored the clear Constitutional authority of the Executive Branch to conduct the foreign policy of the United States by interfering with matters of naturalization, immigration, and border security. The actual “war” against the United States has been raging since “sanctuary” cities and states began violating federal law by failing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

We cannot have U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts deciding which states can violate federal law by allowing votes to be counted that are received after Election Day Due to these two extenuating emergencies, President Trump ought to sign an executive order that any state under recount, must hold a new in-person election. As we have seen with the lockdowns and the Covid-19 health decrees, the individual liberties of citizens everywhere to conduct business and to assemble and travel freely has been denied, and now free and fair elections are at risk too. We cannot have U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts deciding which states can violate federal law by allowing votes to be counted that are received after Election Day. America needs voter ID laws, with limited “mail-in” ballots. If people can riot, they can show up to the polls on Election Day. President Trump must move fast before the Electoral College meets in December; the almost four-year rebellion has raged too long already. There is no other alternative for President Trump, but to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution, and hold new elections in the states with disputed results. The integrity of free and fair elections has been compromised in the eyes of the American people.



