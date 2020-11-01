Trump-Netanyahu Mapping Committee needs to deliver the map

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--November 13, 2020
The threatened political demise of President Trump should provide the impetus for the joint Trump-Netanyahu Mapping Committee to publish its map delineating the areas of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) to which Israeli sovereignty can be expanded under Trump’s Peace Plan released last January (Plan).
Trump made this intention clear when releasing his Plan:
“We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved”
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman went further:
“The president got up and he made a speech. And he said there will be a committee and the committee will go through a process; the process will not last very long, but we want to go through a process.”
The Committee’s first meeting—held on February 24th,—comprised:
Little has been heard of its progress since.
Trump would be following former Presidents who progressed their peace plans as fast and as far as they could before their four year terms of office ended:
Trump still has until January 20, 2021 left in his present term to try and bring his Plan to fruition.
Trump—unlike Clinton, Bush and Obama—has been unable to get the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to negotiate with Israel on his Plan.
However Trump can still materially advance his Plan by:
Trump begun his presidency by visiting Saudi Arabia and pledging to bring peace to the Middle East. During his Presidency—Trump took significant steps to recognise Israel’s claim to 30% of Judea and Samaria by determining that:
Early release of the Mapping Committee’s map will ensure Trump’s momentum for peace continues full speed ahead until at least January 20, 2021—and beyond if re-elected for a second term.
Author’s note: The cartoon—commissioned exclusively for this article—is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”—one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators—whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades. His cartoons can be viewed at Drybonesblog.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com