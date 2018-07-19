Trump: Obama took Biden ‘out of the garbage heap.’ ‘I’d love to have it be Biden’ in 2020

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--July 19, 2018
Over the years, I’ve written quite a bit about Joe Biden. Back when the former VP was doing the will he/won’t he dance, I warned: “underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril.” Biden has a knack for presenting himself as a sort of ‘average blue-collar fella’ who understands your issues and isn’t too left-wing. It’s a lie, but he does a good job of playing the part. He carries a limited amount of baggage, he’s congenial, and his personal history is both compelling and can generate a certain amount of sympathy.
Yes, the disaster of the Obama years and the “creepy Uncle Joe” thing are substantial negatives, but I still think any Republican should view Biden as a legitimate threat.
Donald Trump disagrees – or at least that’s the attitude he’s decided to project. According to the President, Biden is a “dream” opponent.
To be clear; I’m not saying Biden would beat Trump.
I’m only saying that Trump and the GOP should be careful what they wish for. Just as every leftist begged for a Trump candidacy because they thought he was a joke who was doomed to failure, Conservatives seem to think Biden is a guy who will be quickly and easily steamrolled. I don’t think that’s the case.
Biden is a legitimate rust-belting, coal-mining, populist threat. Trump (and, yes, he probably already knows this) needs to take him seriously.
President Trump tells @CBSEveningNews' @jeffglor that Joe Biden would be a "dream" opponent in the 2020 presidential election: “Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than 1 percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap.” https://t.co/PUwKfDZtES pic.twitter.com/MmvyiLUWGT— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 19, 2018
