Trump, Putin speak at joint press conference in Helsinki

By —— Bio and Archives--July 16, 2018

President Trump and Russian President Valdimir Putin hold a joint press conference Monday following a historic bilateral meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

The pair met one-on-one earlier and shook hands in front of cameras as Trump said the pair would would have “a lot of good things to talk about.”—More….



