Bring it on

Trump responds to Stevens: ‘THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!’



Yesterday, Dan did a nice job of eviscerating retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ asinine mainstreaming of the idea that the United States should repeal the 2nd Amendment. If you haven’t read that, you can do so here. Most of Stevens’ argument centers around the District of Columbia v. Heller decision which reaffirmed the unarguable fact that firearm ownership is - and always was - an individual right.

The gist of the Stevens op-ed is as follows: Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the N.R.A.’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option. That simple but dramatic action would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform. It would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States — unlike every other market in the world. It would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence. The funniest thing here is that Stevens is claiming an action which could very well spark a civil war would be “simple.” There’s nothing simple about it, as evidenced by the last 50 years of left-wing campaign promises. When seeking election, Democrats always tell you how they “respect your 2A rights” and how “no one wants to take your guns.” As I’ve written before, that’s always been their most easily identifiable lie. They’ve wanted to eliminate the 2nd Amendment for decades. If it was “simple” it would have happened ages ago.

As “full throated” and straightforward a 2A defense as you’re likely to hear The bottom line is that most voters don’t want to see the 2nd Amendment eliminated. Gun ownership, and the ability to resist an oppressive federal government, are central to the founding of this country and ingrained in the American psyche. Democrats like to deny this, but you’ll notice that it’s extremely rare to find a left-wing candidate who will admit that their party’s goal is to strip the country of its right to bear arms. They know how unpopular their position is, so they almost never speak openly about it. President Trump seems to know this, as evidenced by this tweet… THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018 That’s about as “full throated” and straightforward a 2A defense as you’re likely to hear. He’s also right about the Supreme Court, which is why so many conservatives who were not especially enamored with Trump voted for him. “President Hillary” was simply unacceptable, and probably would already have eviscerated the 2nd had she been elected. So, if Democrats are intent on making the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential race a referendum on guns, more power to them. It’s a battle they can only win through force. ...And they absolutely will not like where it leads.

