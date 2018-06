CNN, MSNBC cut away from Trump event with 'Angel Families'

Trump rips media for ignoring Angel Families ‘permanently separated’ by illegal immigrant crime

President Trump on Friday blasted what he described as a media double standard on immigration, as he honored families whose loved ones were killed by illegal immigrants and accused the press of ignoring them to focus on the plight of migrants caught crossing the border. After a week of saturation coverage on illegal immigrant parents separated from their children—a policy Trump reversed under public and political pressure—the president stressed that so-called Angel Families have been “permanently separated.” —More… Watch the latest video at foxnews.com





CNN, MSNBC cut away from Trump event with ‘Angel Families’ Two major cable TV news channels cut away from President Trump’s event Friday with families of people killed by illegal immigrants, switching to coverage of illegal immigrant families complaining about treatment at the border. CNN and MSNBC pivoted to the family separation issue even as parents on stage with Mr. Trump said their plight was ignored by the news media. “The mainstream media does not let you know what is really happening,” said Mary Ann Mendoza, who lost her son, Mesa, Arizona, Police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza, in 2014 following a vehicular accident with an illegal alien allegedly driving drunk at three times the legal limit.—More… Trump invited "permanently separated" families on stage to share stories of loved ones being tortured and killed by undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/DSZH6gRFhT — POLITICO (@politico) June 22, 2018

