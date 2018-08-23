Absurd? Of course. Almost as absurd as the status quo

Trump/Sessions spat got loud and nasty this morning, and there’s no apparent way to resolve it



The never-ending tension between Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions isn’t entirely the fault of one or the other. Trump has a perfectly legitimate complaint about Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation only after being appointed. Despite the conventional wisdom of Washington, Sessions did not need to recuse himself over a few innocuous meetings he had with Russian diplomats while he was still a senator. The fact that he has done so has made him a weak leader at the Justice Department. It’s essentially given Rod Rosenstein the run of the place, and Rosenstein seems more concerned with keeping documents out of the hands of Congress than he is with seeking real justice in any matter whatsoever.

Worse: It’s almost impossible for Trump to fire Sessions, because it would be almost impossible to get anyone confirmed as his replacement. I’d be just as frustrated as Trump if I was in his position, and I’m not sure what could be done about it. But I’m pretty sure attacking the attorney general on Twitter and in television interviews would not be the way to resolve the situation. It’s Donald Trump we’re dealing with, though, so that’s what we’re getting. This morning it got particularly nasty, and everyone seems to agree on two things: 1. This needs to be resolved. 2. There’s virtually no way to resolve it. First a clip from Fox on the president lashing out at Sessions yet again this morning: Now a word from CNBC about Sessions uncharacteristically firing back: Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Now a word from CNBC about Sessions uncharacteristically firing back: Jeff Sessions to Trump: DOJ won’t be influenced by politics from CNBC

Here’s a thought: Maybe Trump could fire Sessions and inform the Senate that there will be no need to confirm a replacement, since Trump has the constitutional authority to act as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer and he will simply act as attorney general himself. What, you say? That’s insane! Trump’s not even a lawyer! Trump’s not qualified! But the only qualification Trump needs is that he is the duly elected president, and he has full constitutional responsibility for everything that happens in the executive branch. If he wants to be his own attorney general, he can. Rod Rosenstein would really look forward to coming to work every day. Absurd? Of course. Almost as absurd as the status quo.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.