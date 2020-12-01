'Trump Should Fight With Everything He Has'

In this episode, we sit down with Colorado congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert, a small business owner and gun rights advocate. The oldest child in a family once dependent on welfare, she shares her story, her vision, and how she made it to where she is today.

