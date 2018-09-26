Trump speaks on Kavanaugh, UN General Assembly at press conference

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--September 26, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
President Trump will address the ongoing controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday when he holds his first formal news conference in 19 months.
The president has repeatedly supported Kavanaugh this week as the federal judge has fended off allegations of sexual misconduct involving his days in high school and college.—More..
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,