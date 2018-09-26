WhatFinger

Big Con Job

Trump speaks on Kavanaugh, UN General Assembly at press conference

By —— Bio and Archives--September 26, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us



President Trump will address the ongoing controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday when he holds his first formal news conference in 19 months.

The president has repeatedly supported Kavanaugh this week as the federal judge has fended off allegations of sexual misconduct involving his days in high school and college.—More..

CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Fox News -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: