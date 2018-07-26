Fox News contributor Nigel Farage discusses trade before President Trump meets with EU trade officials on Wednesday, his support for Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Lou Barletta and upcoming elections for the European Parliament.

Trump takes on the EU over trade

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,