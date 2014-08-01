Trump threatens the Deep State’s existence

Long before the days of the Confessing Church ( Bekennende Kirche ) in 1930s Germany, led by a relatively small group of German Protestant clergy including the martyred Dietrich Bonhoeffer, resisted Adolph Hitler’s efforts to make the church a propaganda arm of National Socialism, there were The Black Robes in pre-1776 New England.

“One of the lesser known but highly influential forces that kept the doctrines of the social contract, natural rights and the rule of law first and foremost in many colonists’ consciousness was the New England Clergy. They believed there was a divine covenant between man and God that was fixed, sacred and inviolable; from that covenant flowed the general principles of justice and equity and from the general principles flowed man’s ‘natural rights’.”

The Reverend John Allen was a free-speaking, pre-Revolutionary War Black Robe long before the American pulpit was largely politically muzzled by the threat of losing its tax-exempt status.

From their pulpits, the Black Robes attacked the “ministerial throne” – the “ruling arbitrary power” – the “fourth power” that ruled outside the Monarch, the House of Commons, and the House of Lords.

Below are excerpts from Allen’s The American Alarm, subtitled “The Bostonian plea, for the rights, and liberties, of the people. Humbly addressed to the King and Council, and to the constitutional sons of liberty, in America.”

Allen spoke these words in 1773 in a sermon delivered at the Second Baptist Church in Boston. They were later part of the 6th most widely sold pamphlet before the American Declaration of Independence.

(Capitalization is in the original; bolding is added for emphasis.)