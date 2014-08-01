Trump threatens the Deep State’s existence

By Lee Cary —— Bio and Archives--September 20, 2018
America’s First Battle Against the Deep State
Long before the days of the Confessing Church (Bekennende Kirche) in 1930s Germany, led by a relatively small group of German Protestant clergy including the martyred Dietrich Bonhoeffer, resisted Adolph Hitler’s efforts to make the church a propaganda arm of National Socialism, there were The Black Robes in pre-1776 New England.
“One of the lesser known but highly influential forces that kept the doctrines of the social contract, natural rights and the rule of law first and foremost in many colonists’ consciousness was the New England Clergy. They believed there was a divine covenant between man and God that was fixed, sacred and inviolable; from that covenant flowed the general principles of justice and equity and from the general principles flowed man’s ‘natural rights’.”
The Reverend John Allen was a free-speaking, pre-Revolutionary War Black Robe long before the American pulpit was largely politically muzzled by the threat of losing its tax-exempt status.
From their pulpits, the Black Robes attacked the “ministerial throne” – the “ruling arbitrary power” – the “fourth power” that ruled outside the Monarch, the House of Commons, and the House of Lords.
Below are excerpts from Allen’s The American Alarm, subtitled “The Bostonian plea, for the rights, and liberties, of the people. Humbly addressed to the King and Council, and to the constitutional sons of liberty, in America.”
Allen spoke these words in 1773 in a sermon delivered at the Second Baptist Church in Boston. They were later part of the 6th most widely sold pamphlet before the American Declaration of Independence.
(Capitalization is in the original; bolding is added for emphasis.)
“In the English constitution, no law can be made, but by the united power of the King, Lords, and Commons. The whole legislative authority is only a power of guardianship, or high trust, committed to them by the PEOPLE for the secure preservation and administration of their RIGHTS.”
{snip}
“There is an over-ruling arbitrary power, which absolutely controls the King, Lords, and Commons. This is the usurped power that is the spring, and cause, of all the distresses and complaints of the people in England, or in America. It is a kind of a fourth power, that the constitution knows nothing of, or has not provided against. It is true, the people have suffered, or admitted, the King to choose his privy council, ministers and favorites, but they never intended they should rule over them, in any respect, much less in the violation of their rights. This ministerial throne, or arbitrary power, is what the people wish to see destroyed; because they extend their usurped authority infinitely too far, either for the safety of the King, or the good of the people so that it is plain to the people, that nothing but a change of men, and measures, will save the nation from ruin. For the British Crown always totters when the rights of the people shake.”
Today, the American Deep State is fighting for its life against the President of the United States. The future of the nation hangs in the balance. The battle is near fully engaged.
The last POTUS to call-out an evolving wing of the Deep State was Dwight David Eisenhower, who seventeen years earlier had ordered the June 6, 1944, D-Day assault on the beaches at Normandy as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces in the war against Nazi Germany in Europe.
In his final address to the nation, delivered a few days before relinquishing the Oval Office, “Ike” warned the nation of the growing influence of a “military-industrial complex.”
Ike didn’t use the words “Deep State,” for they were generally unknown then. And, they remained so until the 2016 Presidential campaign when “The Swamp” emerged as something of a precursor term for “Deep State.”
Since then, the worm turned on “Deep State.” It is in wide use today, and more widely accepted.
Once-upon-a-time, Google’s definition of “Deep State” was the norm.
When you “Google” the words “Deep State in the United States,” the first paragraph of the first entry that appears reads:
“In the United States the term ‘deep state’ is used in Republican and conservative political messaging to describe a conspiracy theory of influential decision-making bodies believed to be within government who are relatively permanent and whose policies and long-term plans are unaffected by changing administrations.”
The first half of the sentence aims to negate the second half, as “Republican and conservative political messaging” links up with “conspiracy theory.”
Then, when you Google “conspiracy theory,” the first paragraph of the first entry to that search reads:
“A conspiracy theory is an explanation of an event or situation that invokes a conspiracy—generally one involving an illegal or harmful act supposedly carried out by government or other powerful actors—without credible evidence. Conspiracy theories often produce hypotheses that contradict the prevailing understanding of history or simple facts. The term tends to be a derogatory.”
So, the folks at Google aligns its search results to discredit “Deep State” by defining “conspiracy theories” as both contrary to “history or simple facts” as well as associated with “Republicans and conservative political messaging.” Interesting spin, don’t you think?
Watch the leaked video of Google executives reacting to the defeat of Hillary Clinton in November 2016, and the organization’s underlying bias becomes transparent.
It’s clear why Google is keen to discredit the notion of “The Deep State.”
Google, along with Twitter and Facebook, is an ancillary collaborator with the Deep State development of a surveilled and controlled society. Secret Courts. Shadowy “intelligence communities.” Mountains of “classified” and redacted documents. Closed hearings. And so on.
Which is why the unelected Deep State is, today, the single greatest threat to the Republic that is the United States of America.
Bar none.
