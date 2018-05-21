Trump to Justice Department: How about investigating the Obama FBI having a mole infiltrate my campa

And there are really only two questions we need the answers to where this is concerned:

Trump’s simmering anger over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s year-old Russia probe appeared to spill over into a series of well-worn recriminations in several tweets, including that the investigation was politically motivated and had its roots in the administration of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.

U.S. President Donald Trump demanded on Twitter on Sunday that the Justice Department look into whether his 2016 presidential campaign was infiltrated or surveilled by the agency or the FBI under the Obama administration.

Watergate involved two-bit burglars breaking into the opposition’s headquarters and planting listening devices. This, if it fits the description above, is the president of the United States misusing federal law enforcement to do the exact same thing. Yes. That is bigger. Even Rod Rosenstein isn’t pretending this doesn’t need a look.

Because, as we’ve said here before, if Obama ordered this, and if he was misusing the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign for strictly political reasons, yes all you reasonable, proper and appropriate people, that is a bigger scandal than Watergate.

Federal investigators are looking into whether Russia tried to sway the election and if it worked with the Trump campaign to do so. Trump has denied any collusion and repeatedly dismissed the investigation as a “witch hunt.” “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump wrote on Twitter.’

It will have to be the DOJ’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, who looks into it. Because except for the rare occasions when Jeff Sessions decides to be in charge of anything, the Justice Department continues to be run by the same Obama holdovers who would have been the perpetrators Trump is after.

Why do you think they keep stonewalling congressional subpoenas, using the excuse that the release of documents would jeopardize national security, only to have us discover upon the release of said documents that they do no such thing? They keep doing this because they are a) hiding something; b) protecting someone; or both.

My working theory is that they’re hiding the proof that all of this was political, and that everyone knew it but they did it anyway because the man in the Oval Office wanted it done. And because the foot soldiers in the Obama DOJ hated Trump as much as Obama did.

Who are they trying to protect? Well that shouldn’t be hard to figure out.