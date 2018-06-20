Trump to sign executive order ending separation of illegal immigrant families

Oh well. Obama just ignored laws he didn’t like, so I guess we make it up as we go along now:

“Let’s deal with law and order and compassion the issue of separating children from their parents,” he said. “These images affect everybody,” he added, an apparent reference to video and photographs showing detained small children.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the order would do to keep families together. GOP lawmakers have pushed for measures that would detain families at the border; Democrats have broadly sought to allow families to enter the U.S. together while their cases are adjudicated.

For weeks, Mr. Trump and his administration have said they couldn’t end the policy without congressional action.

An administration official said the Justice Department began working on an executive order early Wednesday. The official said details were still being fleshed out but that the policy of “zero tolerance” policy of detaining adult immigrants at the southern border would remain in place.