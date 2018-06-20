Trump to sign executive order ending separation of illegal immigrant families

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--June 20, 2018
I’m not sure how this is legal, and it probably puts an end to any hope that Congress will fix the law so the solution would be legal.
I guess at this point the need to end the political firestorm takes precedent over any of that. They’re not ending zero tolerance, but they’re going to detain families together, even though existing law says they can’t?
Oh well. Obama just ignored laws he didn’t like, so I guess we make it up as we go along now:
“Let’s deal with law and order and compassion the issue of separating children from their parents,” he said. “These images affect everybody,” he added, an apparent reference to video and photographs showing detained small children.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the order would do to keep families together. GOP lawmakers have pushed for measures that would detain families at the border; Democrats have broadly sought to allow families to enter the U.S. together while their cases are adjudicated.
For weeks, Mr. Trump and his administration have said they couldn’t end the policy without congressional action.
An administration official said the Justice Department began working on an executive order early Wednesday. The official said details were still being fleshed out but that the policy of “zero tolerance” policy of detaining adult immigrants at the southern border would remain in place.
In his comments, Mr. Trump made clear that he still sees Congress playing a central role in resolving the issue. Some lawmakers had been aware of the possibility of an executive order shortly before Mr. Trump confirmed that he was willing to sign such a measure, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited the White House Wednesday morning.
The media are determined to hang this practice around Trump’s neck despite the easily accessible evidence that the same thing was going on during the Obama Administration. Trump has been saying all week that he couldn’t end the practice without a) ignoring the law; or b) releasing illegal immigrants who should be dealt with in the criminal justice system.
As recently as late last night Congress was hurrying legislation to solve the problem. Now Trump’s going to do it by executive order when he’d been saying all along it required legislation?
That’s nothing more than panic over the heat being generated by a media-created narrative. Now there’s no incentive for Congress to pass a legislative fix, and they won’t.
