Trump tweets celebration of poll that shows approval near 50%, which is better than ‘Cheatin’ Obama’

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.

Having said that, it’s rather astonishing that Donald Trump could be near 50 percent approval in any poll considering the nonstop pounding he takes from the media. Rasmussen actually has him this morning at 49 up and 50 down , so Trump went ahead and rounded up with this tweet:

If you don’t follow political polls for a living, first, congratulations on having a relevant and productive job. Second, I should probably point out that Republicans tend to outperform in Rasmussen polls compared with how they do in others. Whether you attribute the skew to Rasmussen or to everyone else, I will leave that to you.

To be sure, the difference between 49 and 50 is what’s known as statistical noise, so it’s fair to say that approval and disapproval of the president are more or less equal. And Trump is right that he’s hit the same approval level as “Cheatin’ Obama” at this point in his presidency, and is on a much more favorable trajectory to boot:

Remember that Obama took office with approval ratings of about 65 percent, whereas Trump was between 35 and 40. Even a lot of the people who voted for Trump didn’t approve of him, if only because they believed the pounding he was taking on a daily basis. Compare that with the dynamic eight years earlier, when Obama was being hailed as the sun king.

So what changed for each president in the first 14 months? ObamaCare was the primary initiative of the Obama Administration, along with a massive spending blowout aided by massive Democrat majorities in Congress. The public did not want a government takeover of health care, but Democrats had been dreaming of this moment since FDR was president, and they weren’t going to pass up the chance. The public hated it, and obliterated them in the 2010 midterms as a result.

As for the Trump presidency, it took the entire year to get the big “legislative victory” we were told was so important, but when the tax cut finally happened, it was quite the smorgasbord of conservative policy priorities. Combine that with the domestic energy explosion and aggressive deregulation – and a year of 3.0 percent growth – and it’s no surprise many people are starting to like what they see.

Even so, the coverage of Trump is so relentlessly negative, is it still a little surprising his approval rating has risen this high? It might seem that way, until you remember that they pounded him every bit as brutally in the run-up to the election, treating him like the most alarmingly frightening candidate in the history of the republic – and he still won.

Maybe this means that the media doesn’t influence anyone and never did. Or maybe it means their bias has become so obvious and so shameless that, while they may have had some influence in the past, they no longer do because it’s now so obvious even to the casual observer that they’re propagandists and not objective reporters.

Either way, 49 percent is not a great approval rating for your average president. But for Trump, under these circumstances, it is.