Trump tweets that he may veto the spending blowout

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.

The good news here would be that the omnibus spending bill is terrible, and a veto would keep it from passing. The bad news is that the fix Trump wants won’t make it better:

Trump is correct that the border wall needs more funding, as the money in the bill only covers about 30-some miles of a border that’s more than 1,000 miles long. Resolving the issues with DACA is important, but if it didn’t make sense for the Democrats to shut down the government over it in February, then how does it now?

The real problem with the bill is that the GOP had to give away far too much to the Democrats to get the funding they needed for the military and border security, as the Journal outlines this morning: