Trump will propose roll back of approved spending, but sounds like Collins, Murkowski will kill it

President Trump is going to ask Congress to do so, and it can be done under the Impoundment Act of 1974 without fear of a Senate filibuster. But why do Democrats need filibusters when they’ve got Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski to do their work for them?

Apparently, they don’t:

Any attempt to roll back spending is likely to trigger a backlash from Democrats who negotiated the extra domestic funding in exchange for agreeing to a bigger budget for the Pentagon. Although Democrats wouldn’t be able to block it, some Republicans may be reluctant to blow up one of the few bipartisan agreements that have made it through the House and Senate.

The spending bill passed the House on a 256-167 vote and the Senate on a 65-32 vote last month, the result of more than a month of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in Congress to end a cycle of government shutdown threats and stopgap spending bills.

“It probably would be a tough vote over here,” with the GOP’s slim 51-49 majority, third-ranking Senate Republican John Thune of South Dakota told reporters.

“It would depend a lot on what’s in it,” Thune said. “But I think there are a lot of our members who feel like we’ve litigated these issues over the last couple of years, we came up with budget numbers and everyone agreed to them.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told reporters the idea was “ill-advised” and would make negotiating next year’s appropriations “very difficult.”