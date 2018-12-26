Isn't 16 years of irresolvable conflict and American deaths and maiming in the Mid-East enough? Or are we simply arguing politics and statistics?

Trump's Syria Solution



I am opposed to any number of Trump’s agenda items.



But, I must say that we ought to have turned the corner on Neo-Con pundits and supporters of the US as World Policeman. We are not talking about “mopping up” operations or a new “Marshall Plan,” or old ideas from WWII in a different world war in a distant, different era. Tell me how they are alike. Please.



Stalin, of all people, once stated, “One death is a tragedy, 5,000 deaths is a statistic.”

Statistics gave us 34,000+ deaths in Korea, and 50,000+ deaths in Vietnam with no victory. Add to that the TBI and lost limbs and MIA and one must ask why we always wind up in the briar patch. Yet some would have more deaths and maiming without resolution.



We apparently learned little about WWI and still live in denial, or make excuses. Yet we celebrate how the Americans saved Europe and ended that barbarous five year war in less than a year. We brought the “Doughboys” home by 1921, mission accomplished. But the seeds of internationalism were sown, and we are continually called to put out fires to this day.



We also had an ally in South Korea and South Vietnam. We abandoned those missions with defeats of negotiation and faulty truces that keep us in Korea to this day, while also still repairing wounds of Vietnam. But we have welcomed many allies, real refugees to this country.



I have previously asked, “How many deaths do we need in Syria and Afghanistan before we reach “statistical significance?” I ask it again.



Getting rid of the service draft was a mistake. Samuel Johnson opined [I paraphrase], “There is nothing like being hanged in a fortnight to focus the mental faculties.”



Perhaps if every Family’s Johnny and Julie had the prospect of being called to serve in wars and brush wars and asymmetrical conflicts with enemies who observe no “Laws of War,” then there would be more engagement in our National Security.

The overwhelming number of Americans have no “skin” in the Foreign Policy/Politics/War risks Think about this oxymoron. War is Chaos and observes no Laws, physical or philosophical, no matter what politicians and planners might promise.



The overwhelming number of Americans have no “skin” in the Foreign Policy/Politics/War risks, other than pecuniary considerations or the certain few family members or acquaintances who serve in some fashion.



So, as long as we choose to focus on the tragedy of the immigration deaths by voluntary emigrants, rather than real National Security threats and the Physical Safety of America and all Americans first, nothing will change.



Build the wall, secure the border, and quit fretting over barbarism in the Middle East. Charity begins in the Family, then with the neighborhood, then city, then state, then country. That’s a long distance still from the Middle-East, but not our US Borders.



I’m sorry for my earnest friends who may disagree on this matter. I had two sons in harms way from 2001 through 2009, five tours between them. I woke up every day wondering if I would get the message every parent dreads. It never occurred to me that that is what my wife and kids endured during my service career.



It is time to come home and build a stronger America in Infrastructure and Institution. Replace emotionalism with reason.



Isn’t 16 years of irresolvable conflict and American deaths and maiming in the Mid-East enough? Or are we simply arguing politics and statistics?

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

William R. Mann, is a retired Lt. Colonel, US Army. He is a now a political observer, analyst, activist and writer for Conservative causes. He was educated at West Point [Bachelor of Science, 1971 ]and the Naval Postgraduate School [Masters, National Security Affairs, 1982].