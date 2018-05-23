Tucker obliterates Dem Rep. calling for prosecution of gun owners who refuse confiscation

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--May 23, 2018
Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
As I’ve written a hundred times now, “no one wants to take away your guns” has always been the left’s most easily identifiable lie. Yesterday, I posted this piece discussing a magazine editor who was calling for gun confiscation. As I said then, and will say again:
“Of course they want to take your guns. They want to strip you of your rights, eliminate your ability to defend yourself, and eradicate even the notion that you could resist their efforts to make you subservient to (and dependent on) the federal government. That’s their goal. That is the endgame.”
The predictable response from a few lefties was “who cares what a magazine editor thinks?” Fine. Personally, I pay attention to the bilge the American media is pumping, but you may not. So, how about a sitting U.S. Representative?
Meet Eric Swalwell. He’s a Democratic Representative from the formerly-great state of California. He’s also a bit of a rare breed, in that he’s willing to go on the record with his desire for firearms bans, and prosecutions of citizens who refuse to relinquish their 2nd Amendment rights:
“we should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons. The ban would not apply to law enforcement agencies or shooting clubs.”
There’s so much idiocy there that I’m not going to bother with trying to unpack it all. Instead, I’ll just point out that “military-style semiautomatic assault weapon” could cover just about any basic firearm and “shall not be infringed” is there for a reason. Then, I’ll direct your attention to the following clip. Last night, Swalwell was foolish enough to appear on the Tucker Carlson show where, as liberals always are, he was absolutely demolished.
Enjoy….
So….does anyone on the left still want to try pretend that Democrats “respect the 2nd Amendment?” No? How about the Constitution as a whole? No, again?
Good instincts.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.