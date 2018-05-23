Tucker obliterates Dem Rep. calling for prosecution of gun owners who refuse confiscation

As I’ve written a hundred times now, “no one wants to take away your guns” has always been the left’s most easily identifiable lie. Yesterday, I posted this piece discussing a magazine editor who was calling for gun confiscation. As I said then, and will say again:

“Of course they want to take your guns. They want to strip you of your rights, eliminate your ability to defend yourself, and eradicate even the notion that you could resist their efforts to make you subservient to (and dependent on) the federal government. That’s their goal. That is the endgame.”

The predictable response from a few lefties was “who cares what a magazine editor thinks?” Fine. Personally, I pay attention to the bilge the American media is pumping, but you may not. So, how about a sitting U.S. Representative?

Meet Eric Swalwell. He’s a Democratic Representative from the formerly-great state of California. He’s also a bit of a rare breed, in that he’s willing to go on the record with his desire for firearms bans, and prosecutions of citizens who refuse to relinquish their 2nd Amendment rights: