Turkey: Oh yeah? Well, we’ll boycott U.S. electronics then!

Let’s see. On the one hand, we have the Turkish lira cratering and the Turkish economy in collapse while its financial institutions struggle to maintain stability. On the other hand we have the prospect that one country might force its people to buy Samsung tablets instead of iPhones.

But for whatever reason, perhaps nothing more than sheer pride, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is that determined to do anything other than release Pastor Andrew Brunson, lest the world see that Donald Trump can push him around. So . . . a lame boycott threat. That’ll teach ’em!

For the record, Trump is very much pushing Erdogan around, and Turks are paying a very high price not only for his intransigence on the matter of Pastor Brunson but also for his insistence on command-and-control of the currency and much else within the Turkish economic system.

But Apple has to be quaking in its boots right about now!