Turley: Left Wing Reaction To Audit Points To Likely Trump Vindication

By One America News ——Bio and Archives--July 22, 2021
A recent Arizona public opinion poll shows that most of the state’s Republican voters believe the ongoing audit will reveal President Trump was the winner in November. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.—More…
