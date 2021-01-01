The stolen election could be remedied soon, marking another magnificent date. Victory in America Day

Turning Event Dates

Throughout history, societies have lived relatively peacefully within the politics of limited government and individual freedom. No matter where or when prevailing, it has provided the most prosperity. And over the last few generations, prosperity has provided unprecedented longevity. What is there not to like? But some in living a life of endless personal dissatisfaction, seem driven to change things. The nemesis to peace and prosperity has always been crazed authoritarian forces acting only through government. With a number of historical turning points either for or against freedom. Some within this writer’s experience.



I was too young to recall the initiation of World War II by a military dictatorship in September 1939. However, I had turned six only a few weeks before the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. And recall the news, conveyed by the radio, newspapers and news reels at the movie theatres. Dad and his two brothers went to war, as did Eddie, the 18-year-old who lived up the street.

As kids, what were we taught about war? They were caused by ruthless military governments headed by personally evil dictators. In art class, we drew posters emphasizing their evil. Otherwise, we collected old clothes to be sent to the refugees in war-torn Europe and blitzed England. With part of our weekly allowances, we bought “savings stamps” to help fund the war. The lowest denomination was 25 cents.



Despite Vancouver being forced to practice air-raid drills and to use blackout curtains at home, the city was not at risk. But at age nine, we fully understood that military dictators were out to enslave the world.



The ending of global hostilities began on Tuesday, May 8, 1945. Can’t recall if the news broke after school or not. But in hearing some unusual noise that afternoon, our gang of free-range kids ran up the block to a main thoroughfare. Cars with decorations, flags, bells, whistles and all blowing horns were driving bumper to bumper in both directions.



Lots of waving and cheering and that date in May was called Victory in Europe Day, or V-E Day.



The next big event day was on a warm and sunny Wednesday when we were on the streetcar. On the way home from a great day at the ocean’s beach when a new passenger shouted: “The war is over!”. At our stop Mom got us off to again watch the decorated cars driving slowly along the thoroughfare. My sister and I got out our metal sand-pails and beat them as drums.



That was August 15, 1945—V-J Day. Victory over Japan Day.



Another event day was on November 22, 1963. The assassination of President Kennedy.

Lyndon B. Johnson began his presidency on that day and with his remarkable legislative skills advanced both the welfare state and the military state. An absurdity of slogans soon became apparent, with the “Peace Corps” contrasting with the “War on Poverty”. The latter marked the start of ambitious administrative state that is now out of control.



His administration was plagued by race riots. Beginning as a dirt-poor teacher in a dirt-poor part of Texas, various sources estimate President Johnson’s net worth at $100 million in today’s dollars. Into politics poor and out rich.



And then there was the fateful August 2, 1964 that recorded the “Gulf of Tonkin Incident”. At night an American Navy ship was “attacked” by North Vietnamese torpedo boats. In the dark, in a violent storm small craft were reported as attacking the 2,200-ton destroyer. Later reports noted that aircraft surveillance had not detected any threat.



Fake attacks had been used on the night of August 31, 1939 when Nazi Germany contrived the “Gleiwitz Incident”. German troops dressed in Polish uniforms staged an “attack” upon German territory. This, as with the “Tonkin Incident”, provided a “causus belli” to rationalize the launch of a horrendous war.



Regrettably, Johnson’s “War Party” faked another “causus belli” that with the draft forced young men to fight in another dreadful and endless war.

Which induced interminable distress at home, which with aggressive intrusion in every facet of life continuing is now widely disturbing. An age of strife began and in becoming hysterical lately, could be climaxing soon.



While any kind of opposition to big government is being aggressively curbed, a legitimate opposition is spontaneously becoming undeniable. Unrelenting bullying is inspiring another benign popular uprising.



That, as with the collapse of communism with the Berlin Wall, could be successful. In which case, some dates with positive results should be reviewed.



General Washington’s “Crossing of the Delaware” was accomplished on the night of December 25th - 26th, 1776.



The “Declaration of Independence” was signed on July 4, 1776. And the more complete Constitution on September 17, 1787 established the “checks and balances” thought adequate to protect society from those who would use government agencies to impose bureaucratic ambition.



The First Amendment describing no intrusion upon free speech by government was ratified on December 15, 1791.



Now, the Politically Correct State is bold in its drive to quell any opposing views.







And regrettably, the reckless and at times criminal PC State started its coup d’etat against the Trump Administration virtually as he won the 2016 election. On July 2, 2016 this writer published that the benign popular uprising, American Spring would likely win the election.



And now, growing legitimate opposition is infuriating today’s dreadful combination of international socialists and national socialists.



Whether in baseball or politics, most Americans have little regard for losers.



Clearly, ordinary folk, otherwise known as “We the People”, have had enough of in-your-face and in-your-wallet government— and are motivated to both protest and to reform bullying intrusion—of which, the most shocking is stealing the election. The winning prospect will be the end of the attempt to completely establish a welfare and military dictatorship. Which excesses had devastated Ancient Rome.



History records that all great experiments in authoritarian government have been “losers”.



The stolen election could be remedied soon, marking another magnificent date. Victory in America Day.



