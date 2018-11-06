Twas the night before elections,

When all of a sudden,

There arose such a noise,

I peered out my window,

Saw Pelosi and her boys.

They had come for my wallet,

They wanted my pay

To hand out to others

Who had not worked a day!

They snatched up my money,

And quick as a wink,

Jumped back on their bandwagon

As I gagged from the stink.

She then rallied her henchmen

Who were pulling her cart.

I could tell they were out

To tear my Country apart!