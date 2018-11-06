By Paul Bush —— Bio and Archives--November 6, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Twas the night before elections,
And all thru’ the town,
Tempers were flaring
Emotions ran up and down.
I, in my bathrobe
With a cat in my lap,
Had shut off the TV,
tired of political crap.
When all of a sudden,
There arose such a noise,
I peered out my window,
Saw Pelosi and her boys.
They had come for my wallet,
They wanted my pay
To hand out to others
Who had not worked a day!
They snatched up my money,
And quick as a wink,
Jumped back on their bandwagon
As I gagged from the stink.
She then rallied her henchmen
Who were pulling her cart.
I could tell they were out
To tear my Country apart!
On Fannie, on Freddie,
On Schumer and Ayers!
On Acorn, on Waters
She screamed at the pairs!
They took off for her cause,
And as they flew out of sight,
I heard her laugh at a nation
Who wouldn’t stand up and fight!
So I leave you to think
On this one final note…
IF YOU DON’T WANT SOCIALISM,
GET OUT AND VOTE !!!!
GOD BLESS AMERICA,
OUR ONLY HOPE…..
In 1980 MSM called me left of center. In 2018 they called me a radical right winger. Their center has crashed through the far left into Marxist goal post.