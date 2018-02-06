Hey, I can always use a cellmate for breaking PC law

Twitter, Facebook and the war against logic



It really isn’t any surprise that social media giants are taking heat this last week for the ill thought-out actions of constraining free speech on their platforms. Taking punitive action against individuals under the guise of saving users the pain of glimpsing an offensive meme, comment or video, Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube has been deleting, locking and hiding content of targeted accounts. Not only have they demonetized accounts of popular personalities like Diamond and Silk, the black female duo leading the pack of Trump supporters, but they have refused ads from republican politicians such as Tennessee Senate Candidate Marsha Blackburn and limited access to posts by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and Representative Jim Jordan.

All this in an effort to restrict conservative voices from expressing their opinions or, going a step further, contradicting the fake news with facts. Funny thing is, none of these purveyors of opinion draw the line at suspending and shadowbanning large influential accounts, they’ve been shutting up the little guy, too. Evidently, any post, tweet or video that counters the Social Media (SM) (it would seem the other nasty meaning for this acronym also might be applicable) giants’ preferred speech pattern is fair game for censorship. Plainly, this is nothing more than suppression and discrimination against conservative concepts. How un-American can you get than to promote Constitutional ideals? According to the SM boys, that is. (Don’t get on my case for using the masculine identifier. Zuck, Jack and Eric are the answerable heads of these corporations.) No one is immune to their slash and burn tactics. And the hoosegow is liberally (pun intended) opened for accounts of all sizes. For instance, my puny Twitter account, @GoldBaron08, appears to be on a calendar for set lockout toward the end of every month for this past year. What triggered this last lockout apparently was my use of the hashtag #PlasticStraw in berating the city councils of Seattle, Santa Barbara and other municipalities instituting a ban of this utensil. It looks like the lockout of both my accounts was not only for pointing out the idiocy of such action, but for posting that businesses have recourse and how to make claims for damages. Since no one else appears to have been closed down for using the hashtag or posting ridiculing memes, what else might have prompted Twitter’s response? Solutions are not what these monster platforms support. They are all about trashing the capitalist system that made these boys wealthy beyond measure. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you.

Big SM looking to guide its users to correct thinking This week, however, they got a bit of comeuppance shoved back down their throats. Facebook saw a loss of $120 Billion in market value at the release of this quarter’s earnings report. From the linked article: “The massive drop in market value represented the biggest single-day decline in history for any publicly held company, according to Thomson Reuters data.” Twitter suffered a setback of its own as ”(s)hares plunged more than 20%” on Friday, July 27, 2018. It was ascribed to a response to the supposed cleanout of fake accounts. (Maybe they think I’m one of them? Each time I’m tossed into Twitmo they invoke the term “automated.”) It also may have occurred because of Jack Dorsey and his company’s obvious fib. After flat-out denying that Twitter shadowbans accounts in an official statement, right behind the disclaimer is a contradictory explanation saying that in order to see tweets from people you follow “you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile.” How convenient is that? It’s not. That’s not the concern of Big SM looking to guide its users to correct thinking, even if such thinking is wholly outside the realm of reason—such as mindlessly accepting the premise that plastic straws are a major contributor to so-called climate change based on a study conducted by a nine-year-old. This tidbit made news a while back and everyone with two brain cells to rub together ignored it for the irrelevant school project it was except, of course, illogical politicians hunting up revenue-raising possibilities, even if it meant $1000 fine or jail time for a waiter. Hey, I can always use a cellmate for breaking PC law.

