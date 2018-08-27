WhatFinger

Twitter: The guy who threatened the lives of Dana Loesch's children didn't violate any rules

By —— Bio and Archives--August 28, 2018

Hat tip to Hot Air’s Jazz Shaw on this one, and I’m grateful to Jazz for spending time on Twitter so I don’t have to. You already knew the crowd that populates Twitter is a moral and intellectual leper colony.

Apparently the guy who runs the place is just as bad.

Threats to kill Children—perfectly fine in DorseyWorld

We last saw Jack Dorsey apologizing for making a run to Chick-fil-A, because that’s the sort of thing you do when you’re completely pathetic. He is also the maker and the keeper of the so-called community standards they have on Twitter. Now if you’re surprised to learn there is such a thing as community standards on Twitter, you have to understand they mean the term a little differently than you and I would.

And what is that meaning exactly? I’m not entirely sure, but I do know this: It doesn’t include objections to threats people make to kill other people’s children. That is perfectly fine in DorseyWorld:

 

Twitter is a complete cesspool

I am not accusing Dorsey of personally making this decision. He probably didn’t. But he is responsible for establishing the policies and procedures – including the training or lack thereof – that set the stage for some drone to think this was a good decision to make.

Any company where it’s not clear that it’s not OK to threaten people’s children is rotting from the top.

Say, didn’t Rob get suspended on Twitter for musing about the potential death of a fictional character?

Twitter is a complete cesspool. I don’t know why anyone spends time on there. Jack Dorsey should consider himself fortunate Chick-fil-A is willing to serve him food.

