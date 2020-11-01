Instead of a conquering “Blue Wave” on election day it was another stunning setback for authoritarians

Tyrannical Duncery Or Freedom And Prosperity?

America’s electoral choice has rarely been more distinct, or perilous.



The debate is not between policy differences, but between freedom and tyranny. The former is defined by the Constitution and the latter by mob rule, which is being deliberately conducted in the streets of Democrat cities. The riots are mainly professionally run but seem similar to early stages of the Russian or French Revolutions. Or, to be more up to date, the Venezuelan Revolution that destroyed a uniquely prosperous country in less than twenty years.

The passions of the Democrats and their media, obviously, have been to impose global authoritarian strictures upon a traditionally free country. While the compulsion is control, the result will be another third-world hellhole. The purpose of this essay is to point out that history suggests that the protections of America’s Constitution will be allowed to prevail. The reform movement that began in 2016 will likely continue; attempts to impose another utopian disaster will fail.



Operations by the swamp establishment to rig the election through creating ballots is suddenly blatantly obvious, and illegal. Super-lawyer Sidney Powell has outlined that there was a constant rig, electronically shifting a couple of percentage points to the Biden campaign. A little insurance for the touted “Blue Wave”. With the shocking discovery of the surge for Trump across the board, “truckloads” of Biden ballots were discovered—after election day.



Altogether, the ultimate nasty in political corruption inspiring what could be a critical hinge event. Like the fall of the Berlin Wall.



Optimistic conclusions rest upon this financial historian’s research on great experiments in authoritarian government. As occurring in the senior economy there have been three. The first one ended the Roman Empire through an unrelenting intrusion of both a military and welfare dictatorship. The second such experiment brewed up in the 1500s, becoming a religious and military dictatorship. The third authoritarian experiment started in the early 1900s and also is approaching a military and welfare dictatorship. But while still running, it is getting close to what can be called “ending action”.



An inspiring vision now could be ordinary and unarmed East Germans in 1989 taking down a murderous deep state.

Before reviewing the mechanism that ended each destructive experiment, it is worth reviewing the abuse of one word that marks the corruption from self-government to bureaucracies run by control freaks. In 1900, the word liberal meant someone dedicated to freedom of the individual and limited government. Today it means the opposite and employs any convenient banner to promote control. Mainly hyped-up fears about climate and more recently another influenza. Ironically, today’s self-described “liberals” swan around as if the term still has the cachet of more than a hundred years earlier.



Another world ago, and how does the current frantic era of mob rule end?



Through political, financial and economic exhaustion.



Although there are only three examples, they have been methodical. The long bureaucratic intrusion ultimately includes too many costly wars. And seems to climax with a mania for totalitarian control. Which eventually collapses the economy, prompting reform of hitherto unlimited government.



Each started with an extraordinary accumulation of wealth. Enough that bureaucratic costs were not immediately felt by the taxpayer. Encroachment continued. Eventually, tax collection became confiscatory and the government take was supplemented by chronic currency depreciation.



And the culmination was going radical with wars, welfare and grandiose projects which prevailed until the economy was trashed. Thereby setting up the key iniquity that inspires benign popular uprisings. Over time, these can add up to a great reformation.



The public again is discovering that in-your-face and in-your-wallet government is becoming too much.



Emperor Constantine in sensing a tidal change began to reform a bureaucracy that had gone unlimited. Seriously increasing circulation of the gold solidus began in 312 AD and his recognition of Christianity in 313 marked the ascendency of the family over the bureaucracy.



The equivalent reform of the deep state in the early 1600s is best followed in England when the Long Parliament in 1641 abolished the notoriously brutal Star Chamber. A great reformation was accomplished with the “Glorious Revolution” of 1688, which peacefully threw off the last absolutist king.



The 1980s recorded a reform movement that brought down Communist governments. Outstanding figures on the winning side were Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II and Lech Walesa.



Now it is Donald Trump, but he can be joined by other leaders.



Seeking more “salable” issues on the road to serfdom, socialist movers and shakers moved to climate hysteria. And more lately, influenza hysteria. The ancient employment of fear to extend totalitarian objectives. Riotous destruction of Democrat cities was somehow going to advance the anti-Trump movement.











And super-lawyer Sidney Powell outlines that the DNC had programs to electronically shift a couple of points from Trump to Biden. Just to make a sure thing even more sure. Then desperation was discovered with the dynamic surge for Trump, as well as for down-ballot issues including state legislators and governors. Boxes of Republican votes disappeared as truckloads of Biden votes appeared.



After deadlines were closed.



The four years of attempted coup d’etats, that were just plain stupid have been followed by blatantly illegal vote rigging. The ultimate offense against self-government on the way to totalitarian government.



Clearly, another example of Tyrannical Duncery.



However, history seems poised for reform and it is in the hands of the Constitution, within which the Electoral College will be key. Backed up by the Supreme Court.







Some 70 million, and the number is growing, Americans in the huge majority of counties can overwhelm totalitarian forces. A recent cover of "The Economist" (See Above) is fascinating. While endorsing Biden, the image includes the US flag, in tatters. Of course, battered by the global Left's universal hatred, for freedom that sadly has corrupted the core of the Democratic Party.



Which could become just another radical rump party.



Ironically, the cover from November 7 (See Above) refers to counting ballots with the image of Biden. Who is being realized as allegedly one of America’s most corrupt politicians.



And the last is the wonderful cartoon by Thomas Nast. Into 1871, “Boss” Tweed prevailed over New York historically as one of America’s most corrupt political operators. Preceding Stalin’s observation, he well understood the power of “counting” the votes.

