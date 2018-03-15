U.S. imposes massive new sanctions on Russia

Now, just within the past hour, the U.S. has imposed major new sanctions on Russia for hacking and election meddling:

The Trump administration on Thursday issued for the first time sanctions against Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections and for cyberattacks, targeting the Kremlin’s intelligence agencies and individuals indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for their role in election interference.

In sanctioning five entities and 19 individuals, the U.S. Treasury also cited a cyberattack known as NotPetya and a nerve agent attack in the U.K. that left a former Russia spy and his daughter in critical condition earlier this month.

The Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency, a.k.a. the Troll Factory, ?used fake social media accounts before and after the 2016 U.S. election to collect sensitive personal information on Americans, a Wall Street Journal investigation has found. Shelby Holliday explains how the Russian schemes worked.?

The action comes after the Trump administration has come under heavy criticism for its response to Russia’s election meddling amid a special Department of Justice counsel investigation into Moscow’s involvement in election interference and whether there was any collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign, a charge Mr. Trump has repeatedly denied.

“The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. “These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.”