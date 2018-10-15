UN General Assembly Elects More Brutal Regimes to Join Sham Human Rights Council

Double standards may not be enough to describe what has become of the United Nations. In some ways, it has no standards at all. This was demonstrated very clearly by last week’s UN General Assembly vote for new members to join the inaptly named Human Rights Council.

Eighteen states, selected by five regional groups, ran for the eighteen available seats – “a ‘rigged’ election with no competition,” as UN Watch described it. The newly “elected” countries include such human rights abusing countries as Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cameroon, and Somalia. The United States received one vote in the secret ballot. We do not know who cast that vote, but it certainly was not the United States, which wisely withdrew from this travesty of an organization.

UN General Assembly Resolution 60/251 established the criteria for membership in the Human Rights Council, which includes upholding “the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights.” The General Assembly has consistently ignored this requirement for membership eligibility. Spokespersons for both UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés turned aside questions on whether the Secretary General and General Assembly president respectively should speak out against the election of such obvious human rights abusing countries to the Human Rights Council. It is a matter for the 193 member states of the United Nations to decide, they both said. Their silence in the face of a moral outrage is deafening.

Cameroon is a case in point. UN Watch listed its serious human rights violations, including arbitrary and unlawful killings, torture, abuse and disappearances by security forces, trafficking in persons, arbitrary detention and life-threatening prison conditions, and violations of freedom of expression and assembly. Cameroon has been ruled by the same dictator, President Paul Biya, for 36 years. Government forces have been accused of outrageous violence against protesters seeking autonomy in the country’s Anglophone region as well as against civilians, including massacres, rapes, torture and burning of villages.