UN General Assembly Legitimizes Hamas’s Evil Acts

In his remarks observing the seventieth anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres declared that “the Genocide Convention is preventive at its core, and punishes specific acts that are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such. Tragically, the international community has sometimes failed to heed the warning signs and take early and decisive action.” The Secretary General proceeded to explain that “dehumanizing language is not only evil in itself. It may also sow the seeds for far more evil acts, including genocide.” Secretary General Guterres urged all of us to speak out against such evil acts. He called for “nurturing the courage and the political will to act decisively, at the right time, and to support others when they take action.” Tragically, less than 24 hours earlier, the United Nations General Assembly had failed to take such courageous action. It failed to condemn the terrorist acts of Hamas, the Islamist Palestinian militant group whose founding charter, rhetoric and lethal attacks against innocent civilians are studies in genocidal fanaticism against Jews living in Israel. By failing to do the right thing, the UN General Assembly legitimized Hamas’s evil acts.

On December 6th, Hamas’s enablers at the UN prevented an up or down majority vote on a U.S.-sponsored draft General Assembly resolution entitled “Activities of Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.” The text would have placed the General Assembly on record condemning Hamas for “repeatedly firing rockets into Israel and for inciting violence, thereby putting civilians at risk,” and for its use of resources in Gaza to construct military infrastructure “including tunnels to infiltrate Israel and equipment to launch rockets into civilian areas.” The proposed draft resolution would have been adopted under the General Assembly’s normal majority vote procedures that had applied to the six anti-Israel resolutions the General Assembly adopted under the same agenda item on November 30th. However, the Palestinians’ friends stacked the deck by insisting first on a procedural vote to require that the anti-Hamas draft resolution receive at least a two-thirds majority to be adopted. General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa should have ruled against this gambit. Three of the six anti-Israel resolutions adopted by the General Assembly on November 30th under the same agenda item as the proposed anti-Hamas resolution had failed to receive at least a two-thirds vote in favor. The fact that they were considered as adopted resolutions nevertheless should have governed the treatment of the U.S.-sponsored draft resolution condemning Hamas as well. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned against yet another exercise of the UN’s double standard. “Just last Friday there was no decision that resolutions under this same agenda item had to be adopted by a two-thirds vote,” Ambassador Haley said. “You didn’t do it then. Similarly, there should be no decision that a two-thirds majority applies now. There should be no double standards in this chamber.”

Ambassador Haley’s words fell on deaf ears. General Assembly President Espinosa caved to the pro-Palestinian pressure and ruled in favor of proceeding with the procedural vote. The two-thirds requirement was then rammed through, with 75 in favor, 72 against, and 26 abstentions. It’s no surprise that dictatorships such as the Arab bloc countries, Iran, Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela voted for the two-thirds requirement. However, countries such as Switzerland, Norway, New Zealand, Saint Lucia and Costa Rica abstained rather than show some backbone, easing the way for the obstructionist procedural maneuver to pass by the skin of its teeth. The Bahamas, Brazil, Trinidad-Tobago, and Japan were even worse. They disgraced themselves by voting for the obstructionist two-thirds procedural requirement. Although more member states ended up voting for the proposed draft resolution condemning Hamas than against it in a recorded vote of 87 in favor to 57 against, with 33 abstentions, it failed to meet the two-thirds adoption requirement applied solely to this resolution and not to the anti-Israel resolutions. The member states of the General Assembly voting for or abstaining on the two-thirds adoption requirement set up the defeat of the only resolution that would have taken a stand against Hamas. They allowed the leading Palestinian terrorist group sworn to genocide against the Jewish people in Israel to literally get away with murder. As Ambassador Haley said prior to the disgraceful General Assembly votes, “there is nothing more anti-Semitic than saying terrorism is not terrorism when it’s used against the Jewish people and the Jewish State. There is nothing more anti-Semitic than saying we cannot condemn terrorism against Israel, while we would not hesitate for one minute to condemn the same acts if they were taken against any other country.” To add insult to injury, the General Assembly then proceeded to approve yet another resolution, sponsored by Ireland, calling for “an end to the Israeli occupation” and reaffirming the General Assembly’s “unwavering support… for the two-State solution of Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borders.”

Hamas interpreted the General Assembly’s defeat of the proposed draft resolution condemning Hamas’s acts of terrorism as a green light to continue its indiscriminate violence against Israeli civilians. “The American draft resolution’s failure in the United Nations is a slap to the American administration, an affirmation of the legitimacy of the resistance and major political support for the Palestinian people and issue,” Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri tweeted. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s office issued a statement that “welcomes the United Nations General Assembly’s rejection of the American draft resolution condemning the Palestinian national struggle.” Genocide against Jews is Hamas’s definition of “resistance.” The Palestinian Authority equates Hamas’s acts of terrorism against innocent Israeli civilians, which were all that the U.S.-sponsored resolution sought to condemn, with “the Palestinian national struggle.” The United Nations General Assembly bought into this Orwellian doublespeak by failing to go on record against Hamas’s campaign of terror aimed at eliminating all Jewish presence within the totality of Israel. On December 4th, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered remarks in Brussels on the theme of “Restoring the Role of the Nation-State in the Liberal International Order.” He observed that the “UN was founded as an organization that welcomed peace-loving nations.” He then asked rhetorically, “Today, does it continue to serve its mission faithfully?” The UN General Assembly proved once again that it absolutely does not.

Joseph A. Klein is the author of Global Deception: The UN’s Stealth Assault on America’s Freedom.