UN: Hey, don’t worry, Iran is complying with the nuclear deal!



It would be almost impossible for Iran not to be in compliance with it, because there’s almost nothing the agreement actually requires of them. They don’t have to submit to unannounced inspections. And even if they’re accused of violating the deal they have almost a month to hide the evidence before anyone is allowed to go and verify it. Barring a live YouTube broadcast in which they pull a nuclear-tipped missile off the assembly line and write on it, “DIE, ISRAEL,” I don’t know how they could possibly violate the deal.

But you know the UN. If there’s a way to run interference for the worst regimes in the world, they’re going to do it: Iran continues to fulfil the key requirements of the 2015 nuclear deal, the United Nations atomic agency said Thursday, despite the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement. The report comes as tensions between Iran and the West have sharpened, amidst rising U.S. economic pressure on Tehran and allegations that Tehran was involved in a terror plot in Europe. In a confidential quarterly report sent to member states, seen by The Wall Street Journal, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran was honoring its pledges to limit stockpiles of key nuclear materials and maintain IAEA inspectors’ access to sites. It signaled no other breach of the accord’s requirements by Tehran. Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium rose to 139 kilograms from 124 kilograms in May, but remained well within the 202-kilogram limit. A kilogram is 2.2 pounds. See the problem with this? John Kerry, who spent most of the negotiations acting as Iran’s lawyer vis-a-vis the European nations involved, agreed to an arbitrary limit of 202 kilograms of enriched uranium. Supposedly that’s because this level is sufficient for peaceful uses of nuclear energy but not for nuclear weapons.

Remember, the deal didn’t require Iran to renounce its support of terrorism, and didn’t even prohibit Iran from using the money freed up by the deal for the support of terrorists But who knows if this is really all they have? Who knows there isn’t a whole other supply that’s been kept from inspectors who, after all, aren’t even trying very hard per terms of the deal to find what the Iranians don’t want them to see? The UN isn’t going to find evidence it doesn’t want to find, and in fact there were provisions built into the deal that make it almost impossible for any action by Iran to serve as a technical violation. UN types are invested in the idea that this deal is wonderful and wise, and that it’s working swimmingly – more so than ever now that Donald Trump has declared the opposite to be true and has withdrawn from the deal. Remember, the deal didn’t require Iran to renounce its support of terrorism, and didn’t even prohibit Iran from using the money freed up by the deal for the support of terrorists. So of course they’re complying. How could they not? There’s nothing meaningful the deal even requires them to do.

