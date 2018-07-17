UnAmerican Obama, American President Trump

The Democrats and their minions are out of their mind crazy in anger not because Trump is somehow a danger to America, but because Trump is a serious danger to their campaign to destroy America

Globalists want open borders, no sovereignty for any country, and the destruction of any form of individualism be it yours, or that of any group or state. To stand against the people who call for a one world order is considered to be racist, therefore, racism must be used to subdue the alleged racists who simply want to defend individualism.



In South Africa, in an attempt to “end racism”, the property of people who have white skin has been seized by the government because of the white skin color of those white property owners. Yet, somehow they don’t believe what they’ve done is racist.

Obama’s statements were anti-American, and pro-communist Remember the leftist and Obama mantra, “Only white people can be racist.”



Obama preached in South Africa that we should have greater global wealth redistribution, and in his speech he scolded the successful members of the world for “having more money than they need.” In other words, wealth needs to be redistributed from the prosperous countries to the not-so-prosperous countries, and to be successful and to do well in your endeavors is greedy and should not be pursued.



The thing is, in a free market capitalist system wealth and poverty see no color. Nations rise and fall in financial prosperity not due to color of skin or the location of the country in the world, but due to their political and economic systems in the sense of if they embrace or reject economic systems based on freedom and dynamic principles of individualism. Islam and the authoritarian systems based on the old Roman domination of most of Europe, or socialist ideas clinging to the failed principles championed by Karl Marx, have failed, and are failures, no matter how many times the leftists try to tell you all is fine and that their socialist ideas will work if only they could tweak the concepts with their own ideas.



When push comes to shove, the reality of it all is that the liberal left progressives are anti-American, not because they hate their own home, but because they hate the system it was designed around. While the Founding Fathers established our system of liberty to be exceptional (an exception to the rule) and as unlike Europe as possible, the Democrats and their leftwing allies (including those who march around in the GOP and deny that they have an overwhelming desire to keep drinking from the socialist trough) are calling for us to be more like Europe, and more like the rest of the world. They wish to deny their Americanism so that they can turn their back on our sovereignty and instead pledge allegiance to a mighty global beast that seeks to destroy the remnants of our constitutional republic.



Among those who are willing to boldly declare worldly citizenship over any connection to America is former President of the United States Barack Obama.

Obama not only believes he is a citizen of the world over being a citizen of our union of States here in America In Kenya, Barack Obama declared proudly, without any remorse to how he was shoving a sword in the side of the United States, that he was appearing before the people of Kenya as a “citizen of the world.”



“Three years ago, I visited Kenya as the first sitting American president to come from Kenya. While three years ago my sister Auma introduced me before I gave a speech, today I’m really coming as a brother, as a citizen of the world, as someone with a connection to Africa to talk about the importance of what she’s doing but also to create a larger context for what’s possible.”



The problem is, Obama not only believes he is a citizen of the world over being a citizen of our union of States here in America, now, but he believed it also during the eight years he served as President of this country. Even more shocking is his reason behind it all. He hates the U.S. as it was founded. He hates the fact that there are checks and balances that limit the progressive madness in government, and he hates the fact that Americans are proud to be individualistic and not a part of some kind of collective mass homogeneous “we are the world” love-fest.



Obama’s worldly language revealing his yearning to be a member of a global collective goes all the way back to 2008, when he was campaigning in Europe not for the presidency, many believed, but for leader of the world, and he said even back then that while he might be a citizen of the United States, he considered himself, more importantly, a “citizen of the world.”



“I speak to you not as a candidate for President, but as a citizen – a proud citizen of the United States and a fellow citizen of the world,” he declared.



Dual allegiance was a worrisome thing to the Founding Fathers. Much of the language in our founding documents were designed to guard against divided loyalties. For the Founding Fathers, patriotism, establishing one’s identity as a member of a country, and doing whatever they could not to be entangled in the affairs of the rest of the world, was paramount. I am not saying they wanted us to be shielded under some kind of system of protectionism, but they did emphasize the importance of Americans being individuals who are proud to be members of a country that considers itself to be a separate, individual country that is unique and proud of its own endeavors, prosperity, and foundation of liberty.

"A spirit of liberty and patriotism animates all degrees and denominations of men." James Madison recognized that patriotism is good for a country, uniting a country in ways that other things may not succeed. "A spirit of liberty and patriotism animates all degrees and denominations of men."



Samuel Adams emphasized advocacy among patriots. “For true patriots to be silent, is dangerous.”



The Founding Fathers recognized that people like today’s Democrats and leftists would emerge on the scene. In Fact, George Washington warned, “Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.”



That means that the Founders were fully aware that there would be, and were during their own time, those who do not, and did not, value liberty as it was being established. There are people who hate our system of freedom and desire a utopian system that enslaves the citizenry in government bonds in the name of security and equality. Samuel Adams explained that “The truth is, all might be free if they valued freedom, and defended it as they ought.”



The problem is, power and wealth through government tyranny has always been a potential problem. Samuel Adams told us, “If ever the time should come, when vain & aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.”



I explain in my speeches that I give at various clubs and organizations that leftism is like a strong river current under a boat, pushing us towards a waterfall. We must work constantly to guard against the tyranny that seeks to destroy our liberty. Leftism is the current under the boat that is relentless, merciless, and never tires. Thomas Jefferson would have agreed, having said, “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”



“But a constitution of government once changed from freedom can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.” We were also warned by the Founding Fathers that our precious gift of liberty must not be taken lightly. “But a constitution of government once changed from freedom can never be restored. Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.”—John Adams



Over a hundred years later, President Teddy Roosevelt also defended the importance of American Patriotism, and for that patriotism to be more important than our role as inhabitants of a perceived world order, in his “Citizenship in a Republic” speech in 1910.



“I believe that a man must be a good patriot before he can be, and as the only possible way of being, a good citizen of the world,” Roosevelt said. “Experience teaches us that the average man who protests that his international feeling swamps his national feeling, that he does not care for his country because he cares so much for mankind, in actual practice proves himself the foe of mankind.”



He added, “The man who says that he does not care to be a citizen of any one country, because he is the citizen of the world, is in fact usually and exceedingly undesirable citizen of whatever corner of the world he happens at the moment to be in.”



Did the Founding Fathers and other personages in American History see someone like Barack Obama coming, someday, in the journey of American Liberty?



Absolutely.



Patriotism, however, is not enough. As the Founders so aptly explained, our liberty must be defended, and promoted. The enemy that ought to go by the name of collectivism is ever-present, and it takes a firm hand to protect our liberty from that enemy, whether it resides abroad, or internally.



George Washington told us that "To be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace."



In a 2017 speech to the Heritage Foundation, veteran and Bronze Star recipient Pete Hegseth explained, “We need to unapologetically lead. Be willing to acknowledge that without America, there is no leader of the free world.”



Daniel Webster during the early years of our country under the U.S. Constitution recognized what Pete Hegseth was saying long before the military veteran uttered his words. Daniel Webster said, “Hold on, my friends, to the Constitution and to the Republic for which it stands. Miracles do not cluster, and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, because if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world.”



In other words, if America becomes a citizen of the world, as Barack Obama (and the liberal left progressives) are calling for, liberty dies, and chaos ensues.



President Trump understands that necessity for the United States to serve as a leader on the world stage, and to do so with a firm hand. His leadership has invigorated the economy, is balancing international trade, and has brought communist tyrants to the negotiation table.



Obama refuses to advocate on behalf of America, and would rather fancy himself as being a global citizen. Like his liberal left progressive allies, he supports open borders and a speedy death of America as it was founded.



President Trump recognizes the unAmerican nature of the demands of global collectivists like Obama, and his response has been simple. Full rejection of socialism and collectivism, and a hardy embrace of the American System of Liberty.



The Democrats and their minions are out of their mind crazy in anger not because Trump is somehow a danger to America, but because Trump is a serious danger to their campaign to destroy America.



Douglas V. Gibbs of Political Pistachio Conservative News and Commentary, has been featured on “Hannity” and “Fox and Friends” on Fox News Channel, and other television shows and networks. Doug is a Radio Host on KMET 1490-AM on Saturdays with his Constitution Radio program, as well as a longtime podcaster, conservative political activist, writer and commentator. Doug can be reached at douglasvgibbs [at] yahoo.com or constitutionspeaker [at] yahoo.com.