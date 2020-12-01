Up to 280,000 Ballots ‘Disappeared’ After Trip to Pennsylvania From NY: Amistad Project Director

By Epoch Times —— Bio and Archives--December 1, 2020
American Politics, News, Opinion | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
As many as 288,000 ballots for the 2020 U.S. election “disappeared” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, after being transported by truck from New York, according to Phill Kline, the director of the legal group Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project.
Kline, a former district attorney and Kansas attorney general, said he received evidence that between “130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election had been shipped from Bethpage, New York, before the ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared” on Oct. 21. Kline cited statements from a U.S. Postal Service subcontractor whom he described as a whistleblower.—More…
The Epoch Times: “A Fresh Look at Our Changing World”
The Epoch Times is a privately held news media company. The center is in New York, but our network of local reporters throughout the world uncovers stories that are authentically local, yet also globally relevant. Our independence enables us to report widely and present a diversity of opinions.
We have offices in 30 countries across five continents, and our content is published in 17 languages. We are proud to offer print and web editions in Chinese, English, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian, as well as web versions in Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Czech, Slovak, Vietnamese and Swedish.