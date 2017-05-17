US Appeals Court rules in favor of the Texas ban on ‘sanctuary’ cities

If you’re a supporter of so-called sanctuary cities, you were just handed a big defeat by the 5th Circuit Court of appeals. Last summer, when the Texas legislature passed Senate Bill 4 (SB-4) it was signed by Governor Greg Abbott and was immediately challenged by the ACLU, immigration activists, and Democrat-controlled cities . The law sought to increase, if not force, cooperation between local Texas law enforcement and state and federal immigration authorities. It also penalized non-compliance - essentially attacking the very foundation of “sanctuary cities.”

Texas’ crackdown on “sanctuary cities”

Several of its provisions were put on hold in August, while lawsuits made their way through the courts.

Today, a ruling came down and virtually all of its most controversial provisions were upheld.

From NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth:

A federal appeals court Tuesday upheld the bulk of Texas’ crackdown on “sanctuary cities” in a victory for the Trump administration as part of its aggressive fight against measures seen as protecting immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans allows Texas to enforce what critics call the toughest state-level immigration measure since Arizona passed what critics called a “Show Me Your Papers” law in 2010. The law allows police officers to ask people during routine stops whether they’re in the U.S. legally and threatens sheriffs with jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Perhaps more importantly, it forbids any municipality from banning law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration laws. In other words, it blocks the blanket “refuse to comply” policy at the heart of a sanctuary city. This is a big slap in the face for several large Texas cities who were hoping to hand immigration hawks a loss…