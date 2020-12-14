US Congress Must Take State Vote to US House & Decide Election There

Dominion Election Analysis Show 68% Ballots Off While Candidate Votes Can Be Switched

In an astounding twist to the 2020 presidential election, a forensic analysis was conducted upon MI ballots proving Dominion machines are both wildly inaccurate and designed for fraud. These facts were first presented at CFP in US Vote Machines Made in Venezuela for Election Fraud. The implication is clear. The US Congress must bring the election to the US House, reported here, Biden Declared Winner—What We Can Do? Where the US States’s own houses may choose the eventual winner of the race. The unbelievable news was revealed by Michigan attorney Matthew DePerno, representing Antrim County. The forensic analysis was done by the Allied Security Operations Group. DePerno wants MI lawmakers to set aside results of the presidential election because of vote machine tampering. See Audit Finds Mich. County’s Dominion Voting Was Rigged to Create Fraud:

Audit Finds Mich. County’s Dominion Voting Was Rigged to Create Fraud A forensic audit of the presidential vote tally by Dominion Voting Systems software used in Antrim County, Michigan, showed a 68% error rate, with auditors claiming the system intentionally creates errors so the machine can have them “adjudicated” – allowing individuals to change the result. The error rate is astounding considering the Federal Election Commission allows a maximum error rate of just 0.0008 percent for computerized voting systems. “We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” the audit report prepared by Allied Security Operations Group read. “The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail.”

The findings in Antrim County, where the error rate was a mind-blowing 68%, the ballot rejection rate was 82% Nov 23rd, Attorney Matthew DePerno filed a lawsuit for Central Lake resident William Bailey, demanding an investigation into Antrim County voting machines, asking for a forensic investigation of the Dominion voting machines when thousands of votes cast for President Trump ended up in Joe Biden’s column. Trump attorney Rudy Giulianistated: “The findings in Antrim County, where the error rate was a mind-blowing 68%, the ballot rejection rate was 82%, and software security records and adjudication files were missing, in violation of state and federal laws, are nothing short of mind-blowing, The evidence of fraud is indisputable.” The jaw-dropping news gives new fuel to the many voters and officials who believed the way the election turned at the 11th hour was too convenient to be real. Further, a number of numerical analyses suggested that the last minute turn was mathematically impossible—and Dominion was in all. What to do now? This is probably our last, best hope to save this election and America, by extension. We must now pick up our bullhorns, start shouting for justice, and demand our state representatives and DC proxies hold out for a US House finale. Please tell everyone you know and be in constant contact with your representatives. CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES IMMEDIATELY!! Antrim County Forensics Report (pdf)

