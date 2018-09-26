Pope Francis more than once has gone on record as saying that “the communists are the true Christians” who “have stolen our flag.” The latest development certainly sheds light on what he meant

Vatican Betrays Chinese Underground Church with “Provisional Agreement”



On Saturday, September 22, the Holy See signed a “provisional agreement” with the People’s Republic of China on the appointment of bishops. The Vatican press office stated that as part of the “comprehensive deal,” Pope Francis has decided “to readmit to full ecclesial communion the remaining ‘official’ bishops, ordained without Pontifical Mandate.” For the record, the names of the ‘official’ bishops are H.E. Mgr Joseph Guo Jincai, H.E. Mgr Joseph Huang Bingzhang, H.E. Mgr Paul Lei Shiyin, H.E. Mgr Joseph Liu Xinhong, H.E. Mgr Joseph Ma Yinglin, H.E. Mgr Joseph Yue Fusheng, H.E. Mgr Vincent Zhan Silu and H.E. Mgr Anthony Tu Shihua, OFM.

So, the Vatican has decided “to readmit to full ecclesial communion” these “official” bishops, but the problem is that there is nothing they can be readmitted to, since these men are not bishops nor are they valid members of the Catholic Church but are members of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, a Communist-front organization that was condemned by Pope Pius XII in 1957. Any ordinations or ‘religious’ functions performed by this group are null and void, and as such, can never be validated. The above mentioned “bishops” of the CCPA are Communist agents, men of the state, who were “consecrated” by the Chinese Party-State and who deceptively wear the bishops’ miter to strengthen their mission to oppress the underground Church in China. It is these fake-bishops that have now been given official jurisdiction over the Church in China. In a Vatican statement issued on September 22, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin said, “Today, for the first time all the Bishops in China are in communion with the Bishop of Rome.” They indeed are in union with a Communist infested Vatican bureaucracy, but certainly not in union with the Catholic Church. In May, Cardinal Parolin who orchestrated the Vatican agreement told PRI president Steven Mosher, an expert in this area, that the signing of an agreement with the Chinese Party-State would give Rome “leverage” to oversee the Communist authorities and thus help Catholics in China, but quite the opposite is true. The provisional agreement rather gives the Communists added leverage to advance their oppression of the underground Church in China since this is now done in the name of the Church with full Vatican backing. Rome has empowered them! It was for reason that Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong, a fierce critic of the deal with China, accused Parolin last Thursday of an “incredible betrayal” of the Church in China, and said he should resign.

“They’re giving the flock into the mouths of wolves,” Cardinal Zen said, regarding the traitorous agreement between the Vatican and Communist Beijing. “The consequences will be tragic and long lasting, not only for the church in China but for the whole Church because it damages the credibility,” he added. In the infamous agreement signed last Saturday, the Church agreed to officially recognize the bishops of the “Chinese Patriotic Church,” but what is mind-boggling is that the very next day the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association reaffirmed its allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party. The CCPA said it pledges to “persevere to walk a path suited to a socialist society under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.” Did Rome immediately retract its provisional agreement with the Communists? Nay. Rome now officially recognizes these uncircumcised men of the state who pledge to “walk a path suited to a socialist society under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.” The pope has given his fullest blessing to these agents who pledge to persecute the underground Church in China. Since 1962 the Communists have exerted considerable control over the Vatican Secretariat and have used it to secure Vatican ties with the Communist world. The Vatican Secretaries of State since then have been avid defenders of the 1962 Moscow-Vatican Agreement and in fact have made it the focal point of their administrations, and unfortunately this has paved the way to this latest episode in Rome’s collusion with Communism. Pope Francis more than once has gone on record as saying that “the communists are the true Christians” who “have stolen our flag.” The latest development certainly sheds light on what he meant. Vatican signs ‘provisional agreement’ with China on appointment of bishops

David Martin is the former moderator for St. Michaels Radio which is the one radio program of our time specializing in Catholic prophecy. He has also authored numerous articles on the Church and the Papacy which have appeared on various blogs and websites.

David presently resides in Los Angeles, California where for thirty years he has coordinated a Catholic ministry. He is a daily communicant in his parish church and strongly supports Benedict XVI’s aspiration to see the Traditional Latin Mass returned to every Catholic parish of the world.