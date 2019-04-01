Vatican Cardinal Denounces Political Push for Open Borders

Cardinal Robert Sarah: Catholic Church should not support "this new form of slavery that is mass migration"

In an interview last week, Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation of Divine Worship, condemned the present pontifical push for migration into Europe, saying that the Catholic Church should not support “this new form of slavery that is mass migration.” He said, “God never intended these fractures.” The cardinal was indirectly rebutting Pope Francis’ political activism in telling Christian nations that they should open their borders to Islamic “refugees” and be more “welcoming.” Sarah said that using the Bible to promote migration constitutes a “false exegesis,” and said it is better “to help people flourish in their culture than to encourage them to come to Europe.”

In his recently published book titled Evening Draws Near and the Day is Nearly Over, the cardinal says it is wrong to “use the Word of God to promote migration” and laments the “collapse of the West,” as well as the “migratory processes” that threaten Europe’s identity. According to Sarah, the stability of Christian Europe is indispensable for the peace and security of the world. “If Europe disappears, and with it the priceless values of the Old Continent, Islam will invade the world and we will completely change culture, anthropology, and moral vision,” he warned. The cardinal pulled no punches in decrying treasonous bishops, cardinals, and priests who ignore their pastoral duties and who instead engage in this political activism. “In the Church there have always been betrayals. Today, I can say without fear that some priests, some bishops and even some cardinals are afraid to proclaim what God teaches and to transmit the doctrine of the Church,” he said. “And so they say confusing, vague, inaccurate things, to escape any criticism, and to enlist in the stupid evolution of the world. This is a betrayal.” He laments false pastors who “yield to the morbid, wicked temptation to align the Church with the current values of Western societies” and who “want people to say that the Church is open, welcoming, attentive, modern.” Sarah said that while “Some have adopted the ideologies of today’s world with the fallacious pretext of being open to the world,” we instead “should bring the world to be open to God, who is the source of our existence.” He minced no words in repudiating this globalist push for a one-world government, saying, “This contemporary desire to globalize the world, ridding it of nations with their distinctive characteristics is sheer madness.”

Cardinal Sarah is certainly on key in rebutting Francis’ idea of allowing Islamic insurgents to overrun the nations. It doesn’t take a theologian or learned person to know that guarding our borders is what protects and liberates while opening our borders is what destroys and enslaves. This applies to the Church too. Opening the Church’s doors and allowing the world to overrun it has wrought great destruction in the Church since Vatican II. And then they wonder why we have the abuse problems! Allowing heretics and sodomites to come in and lay their eggs is what has hatched the evil. Allowing wolves to enter and tear at the sheep is the work of a “hireling,” not a shepherd. Sarah alluded to Francis, saying, “If he does not teach the faith, if he enjoys activism instead of reminding people that they are made for prayer, he betrays his mission.” He said, “Jesus says, ‘I will strike the shepherd and the sheep of the flock shall be scattered.’ This is what is happening today. People no longer know who to turn to.” Vatican Cardinal: Encouraging Immigration Misrepresents the Gospel (Breitbart) The prominent Vatican Cardinal Robert Sarah, as his newly released book is causing furor in Europe, said it is wrong to “use the word of God to promote migration.” The Guinean cardinal, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship, said that using the Bible to promote migration constitutes “false exegesis,” adding that it is better “to help people flourish in their culture than to encourage them to come to Europe.”

