VIDEO: Antifa lunatics chase Ted Cruz and his wife out of D.C. restaurant

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za

Who is the most effective political leader in America right now? You’d have to make a case for Maxine Waters if this video is any indication. What she tells her followers to do – harass Republicans everywhere you see them, everywhere they go – her followers do. With relish.

And no small dash of utter insanity.

Ted Cruz and his wife apparently cannot eat out in Washington D.C. Perhaps you’ve joined the ranks of those who think they don’t deserve any peace in their lives because they’re whatever evil you ascribe to everyone right of Bernie Sanders. And if that’s the case, then maybe you’re one of those shrieking in this video.

The padded wagon will be coming for you soon. That white outfit is to keep you from hurting yourself.

By theway, this video was posted by a group called Smash Racism DC. I’m not really sure what Ted and Heidi Cruz going to dinner together has to do with racism, but no matter. The people who decided to show you this are proud of themselves for having done it. There will be no peace for those who defy the directive.

By any means necessary. Congratulations, Maxine Waters. Your foot-soldiers follow your orders to the letter.