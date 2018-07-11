VIDEO compilation: Democrats absolutely losing their minds over Brett Kavanaugh

It’s not even so much that the gap is so wide between the reality of Brett Kavanaugh and their apparent concept of him. Imagining this guy as the destroyer of rights and lives that these people believe him to be simply boggles the mind. He is so clearly not that, it’s hard not to laugh yourself silly watching these people get so worked up about him.

But no, it’s really not that, because that would presume they’re making any serious attempt whatsoever to get their brains around who Brett Kavanaugh really is. They’re obviously not. They never do.

All this is playacting. They’re responding to the choice of the Generic Trump Court Nominee. Who he is and what his real record might be are irrelevant. They were rehearsing all these histrionics as soon as the news of Anthony Kennedy’s retirement came down. No one Trump chose would have elicited a response one iota different from what you’re about to see, because this is the script and they all stick to it.

That first woman sounded like she worked so hard to memorize her lines, it was all she could do to get every word right. Actual sincerity or inflection were far too much to ask. The woman after Kirsten Gillibrand probably needs to rest her larynx for a week or two. None of the rest of us will complain.

This is all a big performance, but that’s not to say they don’t care about this. Obviously they do, and it’s worth asking why Democrats are so exorcised about the prospect of another conservative Justice on the Supreme Court.

It’s really not hard to figure out. Democrats consider the courts their refuge when they can’t get the policy outcomes they want via the political process. Look what they did when President Trump imposed a travel ban they didn’t like. They ran to the courts and found a friendly judge who was willing to go way outside his actual authority and issue an injunction against it. That is not in any way the proper role of the judiciary, but the left really doesn’t care about proper roles. They care about getting their way however they need to do it, so if District Judge Derrick Watson is willing to strike down a presidential executive order, who cares that he doesn’t have the authority to do it? He did what they want. That’s all that matters.