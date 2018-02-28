VIDEO: Dem candidates unanimously refuse to support Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House

I love Nancy Pelosi and I’m not ashamed to admit it. Whether it’s one of her incoherent press conferences, an unscripted deer-in-the-headlights media hit, or a mid-interview on-air media meltdown, Nancy always delivers. If democrats are going to push one of their hare-brained schemes, I want Nancy to be leading the charge. Like I said, I’m an unabashed fan.

Of course, that’s because I want the left to fail. I, like other liberty-minded individuals, want their agenda dead and buried. As long as Pelosi is out in front of their efforts, half the work is being done for us.

Sadly, it looks like democrats have finally started to realize just what a liability poor ol’ Nancy really is. They resisted this awakening for a long time, but now it looks like my days of Pelosi-enjoyment may be numbered.

Nancy Pelosi is toxic within her own party.

Don’t believe me? Check out this video. In it, every Democrat running to represent Arizona’s 2nd district was asked to raise their hand if they support Pelosi returning as Speaker of the House….







*Crickets*

We’re guessing Nancy is not in love with that clip…