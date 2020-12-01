VIDEO: Leaked Database Suggests Widespread CCP Infiltration; China Silences Hong Kong Activists

A leaked database of 2 million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members suggests widespread CCP infiltration into the upper echelons of government and the private sector. The Big Four auditors collectively employ over 2000 Chinese Communist Party members, including at least one partner at each firm, according to the Telegraph. This could mean the Chinese Communist Party has access to some of the inner workings of virtually every major U.S. firm. In this episode, we sit down with China analyst Bill Gertz, a national security correspondent for The Washington Times and author of “Deceiving the Sky.” We discuss the leaked database, recent revelations of a suspected CCP spy, Fang Fang, developing close ties with prominent U.S. politicians, and Hong Kong authorities targetting pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai with the National Security Law.

