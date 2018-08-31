WhatFinger
VIDEO: Left losing its mind over ad for Florida governor candidate Ron DeSantis

By —— Bio and Archives--August 1, 2018

It’s “raising eyebrows.” It’s “controversial.

These are the kinds of things the media tell you when they don’t like something but they have to be careful not to be obvious about their editorializing.

Teaching his young daughter to build that wall

Ron DeSantis is running for Florida governor, and he’s not been shy about his willingness to receive support from President Trump, who attended a rally for him last night.

How willing is DeSantis to be associated with Trump and the Trump brand? Why, he’s even teaching his young daughter to build that wall for y’all.

Democrats are appalled, of course, that any child could be exposed to the horrors of Donald Trump. They are outraged.

Then again, there are certain kinds of exposure Democrats apparently have no problem with.

Vote wisely, America.



 

